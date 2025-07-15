New information in officer-involved shooting in Spencer Published 12:05 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

SPENCER — More details have come to light regarding why firefighters upgraded the call for law enforcement to emergency response to a car crash prior to a police officer shooting the driver of the vehicle in Spencer nearly a week ago.

On July 8, emergency responders including fire and EMS were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Charle Street. It is standard procedure, according to officials, for law enforcement to also be dispatched to car accidents, but they are sent using a “routine” response. That response can be upgraded to emergency for several reasons, and in this case, it was upgraded by firefighters on the scene, but it was unclear why.

“Upon arrival, they were met with a man who was behaving aggressively and who was armed with a hammer,” said Fire Chief Michael Lanning. “For their own safety, they did their best to distance themselves while waiting for law enforcement.”

Spence Police Chief Michael File has said an East Spencer police officer was the closest law enforcement and when the officer heard the upgrade to emergency response, they sped to the scene.

Chad Flowers, public information director for the State Bureau of Investigations, which is in charge of the investigation, last week identified the man shot as Jesse Duane Soderstrom, 45, from Spencer. File said Soderstrom died at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he had been taken following the shooting.

Flowers said he anticipates his department will be able to release the name of the officer sometime this week once he has been interviewed. According to East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell, the officer remains on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed.