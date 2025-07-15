MLB: Barbee, James drafted Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Staff report

CONCORD — J.M. Robinson grad Jake Barbee was drafted on Monday by the Texas Rangers.

It was a little bit of surprise, not because the right-handed pitcher isn’t very good, but because he didn’t have a lot of statewide hype pitching for a losing team.

Barbee signed with USC Upstate, so he also was under the radar for the ACC schools.

Barbee’s individual stats were strong — 1.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 48.2 innings — and the Rangers liked what they saw well enough to take him on the 12th round with the 355th pick.

He was the fifth North Carolina high school player to be drafted.

•••

FARMINGTON — While Barbee went higher than expected, Davie grad Coy James went lower.

James was a fifth-rounder, lasting until the 142nd pick when the Washington Nationals grabbed him. James went two picks after A.L. Brown grad CJ Gray and was the fourth North Carolina high school player to be selected.

James was the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and was generally considered the top high school player in the state. He batted .605 with 28 extra-base hits as a senior, including nine homers.

He has suited up for Team USA, has been on the draft radar for a long time and signed with Ole Miss.

Some analysts had James going late in the first round or early in the second.

He’s a right-handed, power-hitting infielder who has been a shortstop, but he may wind up at second base or third base in pro ball. If he signs, his bat should be fine wherever the Nationals decide to put him.

The slot value for his draft position is $508,900.