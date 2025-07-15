Longtime blood donor reaches 25 gallons, hopes to continue giving Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Donating blood is something that Donald T. Moore of China Grove began in 1963, and as of July 14, achieved his 25-gallon mark.

With a smile, he pointed to his red bandage and said there was the evidence that he had given.

When asked why he decided to start giving when he did, Moore said there was no particular reason except to say there was a blood drive going on across the street from where he was working in Charlotte and just though he could go and give some blood, which he did and he has continued going.

And as for what keeps him giving, he said, “it’s something I can do and it doesn’t hurt. The Lord gave me the blood, the Lord helped give me the health to do it, so I just kept on doing it.”

Born in 1937, Moore was 26 when he donated for the first time in Charlotte and now at the age of 88, he reached his 200th time giving, totaling 25 gallons. Today’s blood drive was at the VA Hospital, he noted.

And he anticipates continuing to give as long as he is able.

“As long as the Lord keeps me well and am able,” he said, adding with a smile that he would continue giving till he reached 100, which he said isn’t far away.

Moore said that he had received a 24-gallon pin which he wears proudly and anticipates receiving another for his 25th gallon.

During the years, he has donated at a lot of places with the most unusual being at the funeral home in China Grove. Other blood drives he has gone to have included several on buses — one in Kannapolis and another that was parked beside the highway patrol station, he said.

He said that he would see the blood drives advertised and go and give every time he could, noting that one can donate every eight weeks and fortunately he wasn’t able to recall any really bad experiences during those times he gave.

“I enjoy giving,” said Moore.

Having a common blood type, he added that he is sure along the way of his giving 25 gallons he has been able to help a lot of people, which is what it’s for, he noted.

Unaware of others in his family who might be able to do the same and donate as much, he did say his wife tried and would have given but was unable to do so, along with his daughter. He would encourage others to try.

“Some can’t give,” he said, “but you don’t know until you try.”

Calling the American Red Cross Center in South Carolina to verify his total gallons donated, Moore said the lady he spoke with was very nice and very appreciative of his giving and told him, “thank you so much. Thank you for the people you have helped.”

And while Moore said he didn’t need to know who has received the blood he has donated, just knowing his blood was available was what was important to him.