Local woman charged for threatening child with knife Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

SALISBURY — A 46-year-old Salisbury woman was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a report from the Department of Social Services.

According to investigators, DSS submitted a report that Miranda Sue Keena had been using methamphetamine and pointing a knife at minor children in her home.

Investigators immediately went to the home and were able to talk with one of the children, who described Keena choking the child and trying to stab the child with a knife. The child was able to get to safety without injury. DSS got family members out of the house and to a safe location while investigators worked, and on July 8, Keena was charged on a warrant with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill along with misdemeanor child abuse and communicating threats.

She is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.