Little League Softball: Update on Rowan 11U and 10U Published July 15, 2025

Staff report

WINTERVILLE — The Rowan Little League 11U softball all-stars (ages 9-11) lost in Tuesday’s championship game in the state tournament.

Rowan lost 8-1 in the opening round to Pitt County, but won games in the losers bracket against South Durham and Walnut Cove to make it to the championship game.

Rowan lost to Pitt County 5-1 in the championship game played at the Sara Law Complex.

Pitt County will represent North Carolina in the Southeast Regional Tournament of Champions in Clarksville, Tenn.

•••

PFAFFTOWN — The Rowan Little League 10U softball all-stars (ages 8-10) were still alive in the state tournament heading into Tuesday’s play.

Rowan won early games in the tournament hosted by Northwest Forsyth Little League against Lake Norman and Rutherford County but lost 4-1 to Pitt County in the winner’s bracket final.

Pitt County advanced to Wednesday’s championship game.

Rowan can get to that championship game with a win in a rematch with either Lake Norman or East Rutherford.