Letter: Trump goes to Texas Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Trump got off of the golf course long enough to pretend he cared about the floods in Texas. At least this time he didn’t throw rolls of paper towels to the crowd like he did on Oct 8, 2017, throwing paper towels into a crowd of Puerto Ricans after a hurricane hit the island.

— Calvin Safrit

Salisbury