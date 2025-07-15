Incidents and felony arrests July 15 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Larchmont Place reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. July 10 and 6 a.m. July 11. Total estimated loss was $10.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Park Circle reportedly occurred between 4 and 8:12 a.m. July 11. Total estimated loss was $600.

• Property damage to the U.S. Postal Service from a hit and run on Klumac Road at Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred between 1:55 and 2:19 p.m. July 11.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 2 p.m. July 11. Total estimated loss was $240.

• A larceny of automobile accessories on Bringle Ferry Road reportedly occurred between 6:11 p.m. July 8 and 6 p.m. July 11. Total estimated loss of $20.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Bendix Drive reportedly occurred between 9:35 and 10:55 p.m. July 11.

• Property damage on Bendix Drive reportedly occurred between 11 and 11:27 p.m. July 11.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Emerson Lane reportedly occurred about 1:35 a.m. July 12.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Klumac Road reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 11 and 5:07 a.m. July 12. Total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A burglary on Ferndale Drive reportedly occurred about 5:41 a.m. July 12.

• Property damage due to a traffic accident on Par Drive reportedly occurred about 12:25 p.m. July 12.

• A motor vehicle theft from Klumac Road reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 12.

• An assault on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 1:50 p.m. July 12.

• An assault on a police officer on Mirror Lake Road reportedly occurred about 8:46 p.m. July 12.

• A robbery of a business on West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 9:49 p.m. July 12. Total estimated loss was $100.

• A burglary on Old Concord Road reportedly occurred about 1:33 p.m. July 13.

• A larceny from West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 7:45 p.m. July 13.

• An incident of vandalism on Arden Road reportedly occurred about 1:45 a.m. July 14.

• Richard Lee Dale, 37, was charged July 11 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Randi Corrine Davis, 36, was charged July 12 on a felony warrant from another agency.

Rowan County Sheriff Office reports

• An assault in a courtroom on North Main Street reportedly occurred about 10:15 a.m. July 10.

• A motor vehicle theft of a truck reportedly occurred between 4 a.m. June 19 and 10 a.m. July 10.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Knoll View Drive reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. July 9 and 10 a.m. July 10.

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Garrick Road reportedly occurred between noon July 8 and 1 p.m. July 10.

• A burglary on Bringle Ferry Road reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. July 3 and 11 p.m. July 7.

• A larceny from Cannon Farm Road, China Grove reportedly occurred about 9:30 p.m. July 9.

• An assault on John Morgan Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred about 8:50 a.m. July 11.

• Property damage on Hawkinstown Road reportedly occurred between 6 p.m July 10 and 10:15 a.m. July 11.

• A burglary and property damage on Shinn Road, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. July 8 and 1 p.m. July 11.

• A theft of a truck on Leach Road reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. July 6 and 8 a.m. July 7.

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Sherrills Ford Road reportedly occurred between 10:50 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 11.

• Clinton James Dresser III, 58, was charged July 11 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Ronnie Brian Davis Jr., 36, was charged July 11 with felony flee to elude, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cameron Jackson Miller, 20, was charged July 11 with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats

• James Aaron Sheffield, 38, was charged July 12 with two counts of felony flee to elude, three counts of failure to appear, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, fictitious tag/plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane control and possession of cocaine.