Good to be home: Local teen recovering after open heart surgery Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Becky, left, and Rex L'Hommedieu. - Submitted 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Rex L'Hommedieu rests up after his open heart surgery earlier this month. - Submitted

When Rex L’Hommedieu left Erwin Middle School for the summer, he was thinking about the fall sports season and spending time with his friends. The last thing on his mind was open heart surgery, but that all changed after a routine physical last month.

Rex is an active teenager. He plays football, basketball and baseball across various leagues and competitive levels.

“I’ve been playing them as long as I can remember,” Rex said.

Like all fellow public school athletes, Rex is required to get a physical examination each season in order to play competitively for the school. This year, when Rex went in for his routine physical, the doctor noticed something amiss with his heart.

“Me and my mom went in for a physical and it was just a routine physical,” Rex said. “She did all the tests. She was listening to my heart. As she was listening to it for a long time, she thought it was a murmur. They were going to schedule a scan or an ultrasound with a cardiologist.”

Rex and his father would later go to see David Ohmstede, a pediatric cardiologist in Cornelius, on Monday, June 23. There, the medical team performed an electrocardiogram (EKG) on Rex.

“It came out abnormal, but it was a vague test,” Greg said.

The next step was to conduct an echocardiogram. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an echocardiogram (echo) is a graphic outline of the heart’s movement.

“During an echo test, your healthcare provider uses ultrasound (high-frequency sound waves) from a hand-held wand placed on your chest to take pictures of your heart’s valves and chambers,” the Cleveland Clinic website says. “This helps the provider evaluate the pumping action of your heart.”

Greg said that following the echocardiogram, the doctor returned and said that they needed to talk about something. Rex was born with congenital heart defects that were discovered during the many tests.

“I have lived with it my whole life, and nobody caught it,” Rex said. “It just felt normal.”

Those conditions included an atrial septal defect (ASD) and a partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). The latter causes abnormal blood flow from one’s lungs to the heart. The news was not how Rex imagined his summer going. He went from wondering what his friends were doing to awaiting an opening on the patient list at Duke University.

Rex’s mother, Becky, said that it was by chance they got in as early as they did with the surgeon that performed the procedure.

“We were lucky. His schedule was packed for about 3 months,” Becky said.

Someone else who was scheduled for surgery had to reschedule because of an illness, which put Rex on the fast track for the surgery, and he was able to have the operation earlier this month on July 3.

The surgery lasted several hours, and Rex was put on a lung and heart machine during the operation. Greg said that the surgeons were able to use membrane from Rex’s own heart to reconstruct what they needed to correct the deficiencies.

Rex is back and recovering at the family’s Granite Quarry home. He’s in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to normal, although he knows that there are going to be some “take it easy” weeks ahead.

Greg said that a PA at the hospital told Rex, “You have to realize your chest was literally ripped apart,” so tempered expectations for a return are more reasonable.

“They said two months and I would be cleared for contact sports,” Rex said. The family is most realistically eyeing a return to contact sports during basketball season.

During the last few weeks, the outpouring of support from L’Hommedieu’s friends, neighbors and family has meant the world.

“The community has really lifted us up,” Greg said. “His travel team and his pitching coach. They have all been praying. The neighbors have had prayer lists at their church …

“People that Rex doesn’t even know, countless people that we don’t even know, have been praying. I believe in the power of prayer and positive energy.”

Rex said he felt those prayers in the operating room and so far throughout his recovery. One of Rex’s coaches offered him a series of Bible passages to lean on for strength during the process.

Of those, Rex said Isaiah 60:22, “When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen,” has offered him the most comfort.

With that in mind, Rex is staying patient.

Throughout the process, the family has been grateful for insurance and that Rex’s doctor detected something was wrong in the initial physical. The L’Hommedieus expressed a desire to see physical examinations for teenagers take extra steps, like an EKG, to detect possible abnormalities.

“You don’t want to put the expense on families, but it is kids’ lives,” Greg said. “I think with insurance companies, it should be accepted to go in and check a child to make sure. Why can’t they do an echo even if it is just once every 5 years?”

For now, the family is focused on Rex’s recovery. They have him scheduled for his first cardiologist follow-up appointment.

“He will be seen regularly, and then after we get through this period, it will be yearly, from what I’m told,” Greg said. “There is a chance this stuff can clog later on, so they have to keep an eye on that.”

Mostly, they are just happy to have him home, and the community is too.