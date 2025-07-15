Community resource fair has double benefit Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

SALISBURY — The staff at Rowan County Public Library knew they had a brainstorm and a great idea when they decided to offer residents a resources fair on Saturday, July 12, but didn’t realize that attendees wouldn’t be the only beneficiaries.

Lyndsey Maloney and Libby Anderson, technical services and adult services supervisor respectively, came up with the idea of hosting an event where any and all local services, agencies and even businesses could come together to provide details to residents, new and long-term, about what is available to the community.

During previous events, the two realized “the community needed to know what is available here in Rowan for free,” said Maloney. “They may know one or two, because of need, but so many people really have no idea all that Rowan has to offer.”

The event ran from 10 a.m. til 5 p.m. and filled two rooms of the first floor, and Maloney said next year, they hope to take over the “whole first floor.” Both women said they would like this to be an annual event, and all those who participated, both vendors and visitors, said they’d like to count on it.

“We also have recognized that people are enjoying the face-to-face time rather than having to search on a website,” said Anderson. “And a part of the community we were working to reach with this is those who might not have access to computers at home, or to the internet.”

Both women noted that the library has always been seen as a safe and welcoming space, and their hope is that all members of the community can continue to see the library as a resource for information, and that getting a chance to ask questions of a real person, in real time, would be an advantage for many. And those organizations that were participating relished the opportunity to engage in conversations as well.

Jessica Moorman and Catherine Dalton from Bread Riot said a number of people had stopped by to ask what, exactly, their organization does.

“We are a non-profit that supports local farmers and works to get fresh produce to children and families in need,” said Moorman.

Dalton, the organization’s treasurer, said “our name can make people wonder and we have been happy to have the questions. This time around, we have had a lot of adults asking about what we offer,” but she said a few children had come to peek at a game Moorman had created that engaged their curiosity.

Representatives from Rowan Literacy Council were also on hand to talk about their tutoring program for both adults and children. They offer both classroom and one-on-one tutoring and Rose LaCasse, one of the tutors who has been working with adults, said there “can be a big range of what people need, what they want, but every one of them is grateful, and their desire to learn is wonderful.”

Michael Brooks, who is one of four new city employees in the Community Engagement Department, was on hand to provide information on the city’s Parks and Recreation division. The new department became active July 1.

“A lot of people have asked for information on our summer programs, and the timing is perfect,” he said. He had information on a number of city programs, and the Citizen’s Academy was another popular program people were asking about.

“It’s a great way to learn how the city works from the inside out,” said Brooks, who said his department will be responsible for media communications, event planning and “generally making sure the city is always represented, at events like this and others.”

The Community Care Clinic, which provide medical, dental and pharmaceutical services for the uninsured population of Rowan County was represented, and Deborah Bailey talked about the clinic’s work to reassure members of the community they serve that they are still a safe space.

“Our participation did wane earlier in the year,” she said, “but we have continued to work to show them that we are still and always a safe place for them to come.” Patients who are on maintenance medication, such as insulin, need to have somewhere they can go and know their medical needs will be treated.

Lin Litaker of Century 21 and Lori Allerton with Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation explained that the event, while “absolutely beneficial to both home buyers and home sellers throughout the county,” was also “tremendously helpful for us,” said Allerton. “I was not aware of all these services and I’ve been going around the library, visiting each one and getting information, and now, when I have clients who might need or want these services, I have information I can provide them.”

Litaker agreed.

“I knew some of these, but not all, and it’s a tremendous networking opportunity for us as well as for residents,” she said.

She added that right now there are a lot of people interested in housing in Rowan County, and she encourages anyone who is either buying or selling to make sure they connect with a licensed realtor to make sure they area aware of all the legal ins and outs and do not get taken advantage of.

“For someone who has been in their home for decades, with no experience selling their home, they need to be very cautious about companies that offer cash for homes,” she said. “Those can end up getting sellers less than market value, and it isn’t really to the benefit of the seller. I encourage people to just be careful, to get all documents reviewed by a real estate expert or even an attorney before you sign anything.”

Allerton said new homebuyers also need to do some homework.

“You need to be working on your credit score,” she said. “Yes, saving money is important, but that credit score is very important as well.” She added that her policy is “I don’t leave you when the purchase is complete. I believe in being there along the way.” She said there have been clients who have found themselves in difficult situations down the line, and there are things people often don’t know if they don’t have someone to ask. “For instance, you have an opportunity to stop the foreclosure process, if you act in time, but not many know that.” And it isn’t just with bankruptcy. If you have equity in your home and the bank is foreclosing, “you need to stop it so you can sell it and get your equity out of it. Because if the bank takes it, you won’t get any of that equity. They will take it all in fees. Get the equity you’ve built up.”

Tony Alfano from the Salisbury Elks Lodge was on hand to talk about the organization, which he is hoping will see a resurgence as an active civic organization for both men and women. The Elks have a drug awareness program for youth, something Alfano is personally invested in because he “saw the damage in my own family.” Originally from Brooklyn, Alfano moved here to be near grandchildren and is committed to the Elks and their programs.

“For instance, we’ve started a student of the month program that dovetails with the ones already in the schools, but ours is based on character,” he said.

Quilts of Valor had a display of several of the quilts the group makes, and Shelley Lenhausen said the organization currently has about 30 quilters that work to make the unique pieces, “but if anyone is a quilter and wants to join, they are welcome. And if they aren’t quilters but want to learn, we can do that, too.” The goal, she said, is to “cover every vet in our county with a quilt.”

Urban Environment/Future Scape, a local organization supporting youth ages 13 to 18 that started in 2023, was on hand with information about what it offers. It works to give students guidance on their future careers and professions, along with several summer camps, such as for tennis.

Rufty-Homes Senior Center had information about all it offers, including its exercise classes, and the N.C. Transportation Museum was also at the event to talk about what the museum offers.

“So often, people still don’t know what a wide range of events we offer,” said Director Elaine Holden. “They know the Polar Express and that we have trains, but they don’t always know how much more we offer.”

Holden said she was pleased with the flow of attendees at the event, and at the range of visitors, including new residents, with a nice mix of ages including teenagers.

Representatives from the Public Health Department said most of the visitors Saturday were asking about healthy eating habits and were taking copies of their cookbook that is aimed at helping that.

Harley Reed of the Department of Social Services echoed the importance of the in-person interactions, saying she had talked with guests “about how to apply for benefits, but also about what benefits are available. Many don’t realize all that they night qualify for, and it’s much easier to talk through how to apply for something when you are physically with someone, rather than try to work through it on a screen. We’ve talked about Medicaid and family and children services and even energy assistance, among other things.”

Kristen Estepp, director of YSUP, or theYouth Substance Use Prevention program, said she was excited to have another opportunity to talk with people about the risks and challenges teens and youth face.

“So much is normalized these days that kids don’t have any idea of the true risks,” she said. “They try something, thinking it will never happen to them, but all it takes is once and something has fentanyl in it and it can be all over.”But she noted that lots of good conversations had been happening, including reminding adults that the more often and earlier they begin to have the conversations about risks with their children, the better. The organization is focused on prevention and they have a high school youth empowerment team to that end.

For new residents who wanted to check their voter registration or get set to register, Senior Elections Specialist Melinda Hartman was ready and waiting to get online and check for them.

“A lot of people don’t realize that if you move from one county in North Carolina to another, your registration does not transfer with you,” she said. “So we are happy to check and to provide you with the forms you need to get registered if you are not.” A number of folks were also picking up information on early voting, she said.

She also agreed that having an opportunity to find out information on other civic and community organizations was a huge benefit.

“We do get a lot of new residents coming in our office, and sometimes they have questions about other services, and now, we can provide some accurate information,” she said.