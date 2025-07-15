College football: CIAA Media Day coming up Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Staff report

DURHAM — Football is just around the corner.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association will officially open the 2025 season with its annual Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 16, in Durham.

Durham is the new host city for the CIAA Football Championship.

The Media Day, presented in collaboration with the Durham Sports Commission, will feature all 12 CIAA head football coaches along with two returning student-athletes from each institution.

Attendees will preview the upcoming season and share expectations for their programs. The event will also include the release of the Preseason All-CIAA team, the predicted order of finish, and the television broadcast schedule.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude with remarks from CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker.

“We’re thrilled to kick off another season of CIAA football with our annual Media Day,” Parker said. “It’s a time to spotlight our talented student-athletes and coaches, and this year, it’s also an exciting opportunity to celebrate Durham as the new home of our football championship and a vital partner in our continued growth.”