High school basketball: Transfers help Carson’s low numbers Published 10:51 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

CHINA GROVE — Brian Perry, the only head coach the Carson boys basketball team has ever had, officially retired from the school system as an educator back in March.

By rule, as a teacher retiring with benefits from the State Employees’ Retirement System, he’ll have to stay retired for a full six months before returning to perform as a temporary employee. But that will work out fine for Perry, who plans to return to coaching a potentially powerful squad of Cougars in October.

So Perry didn’t get to coach the Cougars during their summer adventures. He was just an interested observer for games and scrimmages, especially with his son, CP Perry, being part of the team. CP is a rising junior combo guard who is drawing a lot of interest from Division I schools, not the ACC and SEC at this point, but the next tier of schools.

“We’ve got Kurt Misenheimer on our staff, and he’s a former head coach (at East Rowan) and we’ve also got a very experienced assistant coach in Gene Doby,” Coach Perry said. “So I didn’t have any worries about the team this summer.”

What the Cougars need is more numbers. They were missing at least one baseball guy (Maverick Walters, whose next-level future is as a left-handed pitcher) and they had a few injuries to deal with. They definitely weren’t taking a small army of guys to camps, the way some other county teams were.

Carson has added two impactful transfers. Corbin Krider, a quick guard who played for East Rowan, will be a Cougar. So will 6-foot-6 Will Hall, who was a reserve for a powerful Lake Norman team last season. Hall is a rising junior, who could be a double-digit scorer.

“Corbin is a guy who plays hard and can get the ball into the paint,” Coach Perry said. “Will gives us more size. We needed that.”

Carson, of course, will still have a core group of rising juniors in CP Perry, Drew Neve and Jacob Mills. They have been standouts since they were varsity freshmen. They’ve all had a 30-point game and no one is surprised when any of the three scores 25.

“They’ve stayed in the gym and they’ve stayed in the weight room,” Coach Perry said. “They’re still getting better, and we’re hoping they all grow some more. CP is right at 6 feet, but Jacob is 6-foot-3 now.”

The versatile Neve has been listed at 6-foot-5 for a while. He plans to play football this school year, which is great news for Carson football, but it may add a few gray hairs for Coach Perry, who will hold his breath every time there’s a fall collision.

Schools started making initial contacts with the trio on June 15, and they’ve all heard from multiple schools.

“They’ve got some time and I have no doubt there will be a place for all three in college ball, but it’s definitely a different dynamic now for the high school kids with the transfer portal,” Coach Perry said. “Unless you’re a top-1oo guy nationally, a lot of colleges aren’t going to recruit you as a high school senior.”

Carson also got help this summer from Jaxson Martin, a key reserve last season, and from Eli Covington, who is an athletic young player.

Carson will be very good and may shoot 3s as well as any team in the state.

Besides attending camps, the Cougars entered one of the Hoops Phenom events at the RISE complex in Bermuda Run.

“We took seven players, and Jacob hurt an ankle in the first game, so then we had six guys for five games … but we still won them all,” Coach Perry said.