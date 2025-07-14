American Legion baseball: Rowan takes 2-0 lead with road win Published 8:49 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Rowan County American Legion pitcher Kendal Sifford shut down High Point’s offense on Monday, and his teammates came to life in time to take a 6-1 victory in eight innings.

It was a huge road victory at historic Finch Field for Rowan (25-6) as it provides a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series that will decide a state tournament berth. Rowan will try to sweep the series behind unbeaten Brant Graham on Tuesday at Newman Park.

Sifford (7-1) dueled with High Point hurler Travail Barnes in the early innings.

High Point (21-6) put two hits together to score a go-ahead run in the fourth.

Shut out for five innings, Rowan, which had left the bases loaded in the fifth, made it 1-all in the sixth when Gaige Scruggs’ infield hit plated a run.

There was plenty of drama in the bottom of the seventh, with Rowan on the edge of defeat. Sifford walked the first batter in that inning and High Point executed on a sacrifice bunt to put the winning run at second base with one out.

Rowan head coach Seth Graham ordered an intentional pass to hot-hitting Owen Robinson, and it worked out. Brice Knox fielded a bullet at third base and was able to get the second out on a force at third. Sifford, who allowed two hits and three walks, took care of the third out with his sixth strikeout.

Rowan went to work against High Point’s bullpen in the eighth. With one out, Cam Williamson got an infield hit and Eli Graham and Scruggs drew walks to load the bases.

High Point summoned a lefty from the bullpen to pitch to Blevins, but he blistered the first pitch he saw for a two-run double and a 3-1 lead. After Marshal Faw walked, Carter Durant pin-balled an unusual hit that bounced off the pitcher and the shortstop. When the dust settled, it was 5-1. A wild pitch gave Rowan a 6-1 cushion. Knox got a hit, but High Point was able to cut down Durant at the plate.

Sifford went back to the mound for the bottom of the eighth and got one more out before exiting to an ovation from the Rowan fans who had made the trip. That’s one of things that makes Legion ball special.

Luke Ponczka relieved Sifford and got the final two outs.