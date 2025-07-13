Three Salisbury teammates receive LCS Loyal Service Award Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more White 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Whitley 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Fisher

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) recently announced that three teammates from Salisbury were honored with the organization’s 2025 Loyal Service Award. Allen Fisher of Leading Care Pharmacy, Sonya White of Trinity Oaks health and rehab, and Cathey Whitley of Trinity at Home were among just seven individuals selected from more than 2,500 teammates across the Carolinas. Each was recognized for going above and beyond in service to LSC’s mission and vision.

The Loyal Service Award is a peer-nominated recognition given annually to teammates who exemplify LSC’s values through extraordinary service to clients and residents. The awards were presented at a luncheon held June 19 at Trinity Oaks senior living community in Salisbury.

Allen Fisher, a pharmacist with 20 years of service at LSC’s Leading Care Pharmacy, was nominated by Office Manager Sherron Ellis. Fisher is respected for his reliability, his patience, and his listening skills.

Sonya White, a Licensed Practical Nurse at Trinity Oaks health and rehab, has been with LSC since 2004. Nominated by Director of Nursing Beverly Smith, White is praised for her inclusive leadership and her commitment to serving others joyfully.

Cathey Whitley, a personal care assistant with Trinity at Home since 2019, was nominated by Community Outreach Coordinator Teresa Dakins. Whitley is celebrated for her outstanding dedication, her wise counsel, and her respect for clients.

“Our Loyal Service Award winners are the heart and soul of LSC,” said LSC President and CEO Ted W. Goins, Jr. “They embody our organizational vision, laid out in John 10:10: ‘I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.’”