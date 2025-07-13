Spencer Fire Department promotes two Published 12:10 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

SPENCER — The Spencer Fire Department has promoted two to leadership positions, one to deputy fire chief and one to assistant fire chief.

David Keyser has been appointed to the role of deputy fire chief, and TJ DeLuca has been appointed as assistant fire chief.

Deputy Chief David Keyser brings a wealth of operational experience and a strong commitment to training, education and leadership development. Keyser began his fire service career in 2010 as a volunteer with Leland Fire/Rescue. He later joined the Salisbury Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of captain, serving with distinction until December 2024.

In addition to his operational experience, Keyser holds a bachelor’s degree from Fayetteville State University and has completed graduate-level coursework in Training and Development at North Carolina State University. He maintains a wide range of professional certifications, including Firefighter II, Fire Instructor II, Fire Officer II, Technical Rescuer, Swift Water Rescue, Hazardous Materials Technician II, and the full Driver Operator Series, among others.

Keyser is also a published contributor in Firehouse and Fire Engineering magazines, with notable works focused on communication and leadership in the fire service. His promotion reflects his long-standing dedication to operational excellence, firefighter development and organizational advancement.

Assistant Chief TJ DeLuca brings over 35 years of experience to his new role, along with a proven track record of leadership in both volunteer and career fire departments, ranging from small-town operations to large urban agencies.

In recent years, DeLuca has served as a fire service risk management consultant, working with fire departments and municipalities across the region to improve operational safety, reduce organizational liability and promote effective leadership practices. His work focuses on advancing firefighter health and safety, building strong departmental cultures, and supporting accountability at all levels.

Assistant Chief DeLuca holds advanced certifications including rescue technician and hazardous materials technician with expertise in chemical, biological, nuclear and explosive response. He is also certified in North Carolina as a Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor and Health & Safety Officer. DeLuca is an authorized instructor by OSHA to teach General Industry Construction classes as well as Homeland Security, to teach Initial Response to Terrorist Bombings.

Known for his relatable and engaging teaching style, DeLuca regularly instructs on emergency operations, tactical decision-making and risk management. His influence on firefighter education and leadership development continues to leave a lasting impact on the profession.

“These promotions reflect the Spencer Fire Department’s continued commitment to building a forward-thinking leadership team capable of meeting the evolving needs of our community,” said Fire Chief Michael Lanning. “Deputy Chief Keyser and Assistant Chief DeLuca bring a powerful combination of experience, education and passion that will strengthen our organization for years to come.”