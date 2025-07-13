Spencer finalizes annexation agreement with East Spencer, addresses use of alleys, sidewalks Published 12:07 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

SPENCER — Following East Spencer’s approval the night before, the Spencer Board of Aldermen approved its part of an annexation agreement between the towns Tuesday night.

“Some other municipalities have made similar agreements, and some have called it non-annexation agreements, we are calling this an annexation agreement,” said Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams, “but perhaps a better description is a group boundary agreement,” that determines which town a developer or owner will need to turn to for a requested annexation and to receive utilities and services.

“This is merely a guiding document between the two towns, and it shows anyone requesting annexation in the future which town they will need to go to for that annexation and services,” said Williams.

Planning Director Steve Blount, “When Rowan County initiated this effort between municipalities, they also asked us to look at the map and look ahead and see how far out we might think we could annex in the future, what a physical limit beyond our ETJ might be. On the Salisbury side we reached out to Ridge Road, and on the East side we stopped at Duke Power property because we would never have the opportunity to annex that property. So we are achieving two objectives with this.”

Any property owner has to request annexation and Blount said he cannot imagine Duke Power ever requesting annexation and it would provide no benefit to Spencer.

In the past, if an owner or developer requests that a town annex a property that is physically closer to another town, it required approval from that town, and the agreements that are coming into existence will determine in advance which town will get the annexation.

The board also addressed an ongoing dispute that points to a need for an ordinance that will address the use of shared sidewalk and alley spaces. A business owner came to the board to report an ongoing issue with a neighboring business having put outdoor seating in the alley and on the sidewalk, and Blount said the code enforcement officer had tried to mediate the dispute unsuccessfully and is now asking the town to draft an ordinance that he can follow.

It has not been enforced in the specific incident brought to the board because, as Blount said, “it seemed like a minor thing, with no big obstruction,” but at this time, he thinks the town should add proper language that gives Blount, as the zoning administrator, the authority to approve or disapprove alternative uses, and any decision he makes is appealable to the Board of Adjustments. Or, he said, he could draft a more formal language for an ordinance.

He did note that he would be “more than happy to be the decision-maker, because the more specific you get in language, the more often you are going to have to say a hard no to someone.”

However, members of the board preferred the more formal language and asked him to bring back a proposed ordinance in the next few meetings.

Town Manager Peter Franzese said that alleyways are considered public areas, though the town does not maintain them, and if for instance someone parks a car in one, they are asked to move them because obstructions are not allowed to be permanent. Some property owners seem to think one side of the alley is theirs and the other side is another owners, but in truth, the full alley and sidewalk is a shared space.

“If we’re going to get in the middle of the dispute, it creates a situation where staff may have to make decisions that could be seen as objective,” added Franzese. “A more detailed ordinance could give staff more guidance on whether or not a decision will fall inside the standards.”

“We could look to other communities to see how they’ve done it, in particular Concord because they’ve invested a lot in the design of streetscapes including outdoor dining,” said Williams. He believes Spencer should move in that direction, but still believes the alleys need to continue to operate as shared space, with both owners able to use the space equally.

“I would prefer that we have very clear-cut ordinances that address these issues,” said Williams. “In that, we need to consider how long we allow restaurants to have outdoor seating within a public area. We need to work with both owners on this but need to address this on a broader scale as well.”

“I don’t think it’s right for one person to tell someone they can or can’t do that because it can lead toward favoritism, so I do want to see something formal in writing to help make the decision,” said Alderman Steve Miller. “It’s not your role to make that decision. You should be able to fall back on rules and regulations.”

“You absolutely should be able to pass on a sidewalk with a wheelchair or a baby carriage without having to walk between cars and into the street to pass,” said Alderman Erin Moody. “Of course we are happy to see a restaurant so busy, but at the same time, you can’t close a sidewalk because you don’t want people dining inside.”

“Allow us to set policy so you don’t have to be subjective in how that policy is carried out,” said Williams.