Several races remain without candidates after first week of election filing Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

(This story has been updated to reflect the corrected year David Post was first elected.)

SALISBURY — Several more candidates filed for local offices on Thursday and Friday, leaving only a few races without candidates at the end of the first week of the filing period.

Salisbury

On Thursday, incumbent Salisbury City Council Members Harry McLaughlin, David Post and Carlton Jackson all filed for reelection. McLaughlin has served on the City Council since first being elected in 2021, Post since first being elected in 2015 and Jackson since being appointed to fill resigning Council Member Anthony Smith’s seat in fall of 2024.

The incumbents were joined by challenger Adrian Maldonado and Shanikka Gadson-Harris on Friday and Nina Thomas on Monday. Maldonado is the head of the N.C. Democratic Party’s Hispanic Caucus. Gadson-Harris came in fifth in 2023, falling short in her first electoral experience. Thomas is a political newcomer.

Incumbent Mayor Tamara Sheffield filed for reelection on Monday.

East Spencer

In East Spencer, incumbent Albert Smith filed for reelection to the board of aldermen on Thursday. Smith’s current term is the result of his appointment to Alderman Tony Hillian’s seat after Hillian’s death in January of 2022. Before that, Smith was elected to an unexpired seat on the board in 2019 before losing to Hillian by one vote in a bid for reelection in 2021.

Incumbent East Spencer Alderman Shawn Rush previously filed for reelection as well as incumbent Mayor Barbara Mallett.

Spencer

Spencer Alderman Rashid Muhammad also filed for reelection to the town board on Thursday. Muhammad has served on the board since first being elected in 2021. Joining Muhammad in filing on Thursday was challenger Pamela Stanley.

Granite Quarry

In Granite Quarry, incumbent town council members John Linker and Laurie Mack both filed for election on Friday. Mack is in the midst of her first term after running uncontested for an unexpired seat on the council, while Linker is a relative veteran, having served on the council since 2017. Before that, he served as mayor from 1987 to 1996 and again in 1998 with additional terms on the then Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Brittany Barnhardt previously filed for reelection.

Kannapolis

In Kannapolis, incumbents Jeanne Dixon and Tom Kincaid both filed for reelection to the City Council in addition to challenger Milton Smith, who ran for election to the City Council and narrowly missed out in the past election.

None of the three are filing for Kincaid’s unexpired term, which is up because he resigned from the City Council in December of 2023 in a move surrounded by controversy. Kincaid was subsequently reappointed in January of 2024. Kincaid’s following term then ran only through the next Kannapolis election cycle as he is legally treated as an appointment to an empty seat.

Phil Goodman is the only candidate to file for Kincaid’s seat.

Incumbent Mayor Darrell Hinnant is being challenged by City Council Member Doug Wilson for the mayoral seat.

Incumbents Dianne Berry and Jeanne Dixon filed previously as well as challengers Jayne Williams, Zach Erwin and Jamie Richardson.

Cleveland

In Cleveland, incumbents John Brown and Jeanette Rankin previously filed for reelection to the town’s board of commissioners.

Landis

Incumbent Landis Aldermen Darrell Overcash and Tony Corriher previously filed for reelection.

Rockwell

In Rockwell, incumbent Mayor Chuck Bowman has filed for reelection. For the Board of Aldermen, incumbent Jay Stake and challenger Jimmy Holmes have both filed for election.

Positions without candidates after the first week include:

Cleveland mayor

One Cleveland Board of Commissioners seat

One East Spencer Board of Aldermen seat

One Spencer Board of Aldermen seat

The filing opened on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located in the Rowan Community Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury. Filling will run through noon on Friday, July 18.

Candidates can also submit the required notice, if certified, via mail or courier service. Notices must be submitted in person or by mail, they cannot be submitted by a surrogate.