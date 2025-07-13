Several Campbell-filed bills signed into law Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Governor Josh Stein signed Senate Bill 118, “The Military and Veterans Support Act,” into law this week. This was a combination of several bills affecting the military and veteran community, and included two bills filed by State Representative Grant Campbell in House Bill 69 and House Bill 146.

HB 69, “The Military & Veterans Educational Promise Act,” had several provisions that eliminated barriers to education for military and veteran families.

It expanded eligibility for in-state tuition to UNC-system institutions for veterans who had graduated high school in North Carolina regardless of the amount of time spent away from the state, veterans who graduated in other states but had been stationed in North Carolina for at least 90 consecutive days and Purple Heart recipients regardless of their location.

It also extended the amount of time that accepted students to those same institutions can defer their admission for military service obligations to two years for reservists and members of the National Guard and five years for active duty. These expanded options and benefits also extend to spouses of service members and veterans who qualify.

HB 146, “Remote License Renewal/Active Duty Military,” allowed for military members and their spouses stationed outside of North Carolina to remotely renew their driver’s license two times in a row. This recognizes the difficulties military families have in traveling from assigned stations, as well as the known problems with wait times at NC DMV facilities.

Other provisions in SB 118 included:

Reduced fees for service members and veterans for concealed carry permits

Bolstered scholarship funds for children of wounded and disabled veterans

Enacted protections for veterans from predatory veteran benefit organizations

Increased the time allowed to declare a permanent address for newly assigned military families to limit disruptions in school assignments for their children

Allowed sheriffs offices to send notices of impending expiration of concealed carry permits.

“This was a collaborative effort of many colleagues to reduce barriers and challenges to our military and veteran families and I want to recognize the dedication and assistance of Representatives Chesser, Lowery, Schietzelt and Loftis and Senators Britt and Lazzara. Our goal is to make North Carolina, hands down, the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation,” Campbell is quoted as saying in a release from his office.

Campbell is in his first term. He is a practicing physician and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2018 after serving three combat deployments as a trauma surgeon.

These bills are in addition to HB 373, filed by Campbell, which allowed UNC-system institutions to reduce tuition for students using military or employee-sponsored tuition programs, thereby making out-of-pocket student costs zero. HB 373 was previously signed into law by Stein.