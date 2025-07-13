SECU kicking off annual school supply drive Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) has announced that it will continue its support of the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive, which kicked off Wednesday, July 2, with an announcement by Governor Josh Stein at SECU’s Salisbury Street office in downtown Raleigh.

This is the seventh year SECU branches have served as collection sites for the drive to benefit North Carolina’s teachers and students.

“We are pleased to once again join in this effort to make a positive difference for our teachers and students all across the state,” SECU Chief Delivery Officer Jamie Applequist is quoted as saying in a release. “With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, SECU is well-positioned to serve as collection sites for the Governor’s School Supply Drive. Our state’s public school employees and their families are part of our core membership base at SECU, and this is another excellent way we can help support our members and communities.”

Donations can be dropped off at any of SECU’s 275 branches now through Aug. 1. The Salisbury branch is located at 1030 Mooresville Rd., the Granite Quarry branch is located at 970 N. Salisbury Ave., the China Grove branch is located at 1995 S. U.S. Highway 29 and the Kannapolis branch is located at 2313 Coldwater Ridge Drive.

Wish list items include pencils and pens, markers and colored pencils, dry erase boards and markers, paper, fidget toys, headphones, glue sticks, scissors, sanitizing wipes and tissues. The donated supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county they were receive received.

“North Carolina’s students need classrooms that are well-equipped,” Stein is quoted as saying in a release from the governor’s office. “I am proud to continue my office’s partnership with SECU to ensure a brighter future for our kids and strengthen our public schools. I encourage North Carolinians to visit their local SECU branch and donate supplies if they are able.”