Save the date: Rufty-Holmes’ calendar filled with events Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — As July is a peak summertime month, many calendars are filled with events to participate in and celebrate.

The calendar at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S, Salisbury, promises to be the same as many events, fun and educational, are being offered during this month as well.

One such event, scheduled for July 18 from 10-10:30 a.m. is their Phoenix Readers Performance entitled, “Let’s All Go to the Movies!”

As noted on the center’s flier that shares about the performance, describes the event as “a show for the film buff in us all.”

It will feature scenes from a variety of films, among them being, “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “Airplane” and “A Christmas Story.”

The Readers Theater incorporates traditional acting and reading techniques.

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided for the event.

Bonnie Jones, marketing and media manager at the senior center, said that the Phoenix Readers program is “a very interesting one to see” and as with all of their programs, it is open to anyone over the age of 55 unless otherwise specified for a certain age group.

She also noted that those attending do not have to be members to register for the programs; however, said Jones, “we will ask them if they want to join when they arrive for the program and since it’s free they usually all do.”

There is no cost to attend, but they do ask that those attending call the center at 704-216-7714 to register.

Additional programs on the center’s July calendar include a new diabetic support group.

While they had a group that met pre-COVID, it stopped and Jones said they felt there was a need for this group and many were asking if they had one and therefore, they are bringing it back.

“I’m super excited that we are bringing that back,” she said.

The diabetic support group will meet on the third Wednesday of each month beginning July 16 from 2-3 p.m.

A facilitator will lead the group meetings, which will consist of programs with educational speakers sharing resources that are available, said Jones. Speakers could include doctors, nurses or those from the Diabetes Association.

Call the center to register for this free group meeting.

Rufty-Holmes is also offering during July a Caring for the Caregiver: Respite Options event on July 25 at 10 a.m. at the center.

The class, which is open to people of all ages, will be led by Beth Huber of Trinity Living Center.

Jones said this was a great program and as noted on the center’s flier, would include signs to recognize burn out, strategies for caregiver self-care, options for caregiver respite and the benefits of a healthy caregiver for the person receiving care.

Free, those attending are to call and register for the event.

Rounding out the month, a “Got Plans?” event will be held on July 31 at 10 a.m.

Led by Trellis Supportive Care, this program will help with advanced care planning and helping to navigate through the Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Will forms.

“The Got Plans? program is very informative and really a must go for anyone who wants to be prepared for those areas of end of life or just your care in general while you are alive, deciding who will be your POA, etc,” said Jones.

A notary will be there on the day of the program, which will also be free. Call to register.