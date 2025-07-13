Preview: City Council to consider amending historic landmark program Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider adopting an ordinance amending the city’s local historic landmarks program during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

The discussions surrounding the landmark program began in fall of 2024, following council members’, particularly David Post’s, questions about whether the current ordinance provided stringent enough requirements and whether the tax rebate best served the city. It was set to expire after Tuesday.

In October, the council implemented a moratorium on the designation of local historic landmarks and directed city staff and the Historic Preservation Commission to look into potential updates. The moratorium was originally set for six months but extended for an additional three months in April of 2025.

Changes proposed by the HPC and approved by the Salisbury Planning Board include:

Requiring all local landmarks to meet at least two local history criteria, which center around the local cultural significance

The creation of a landmark study list

Initiating designations for certain landmarks publicly, prioritizing properties that would “create a more representative inventory of landmarks, provide COA oversight to properties that are not currently within Local Historic Districts and demonstrate public benefit from listing”

Requirements surrounding inspections of historically significant portions of the landmark

Because the council is considering amending the city’s ordinances, a public hearing will be held during the meeting.

The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: