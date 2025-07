Paw Pals — July 13 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Kitten: Greg (A145677)

Stray

Male

Eight weeks old

Been at shelter since July 3

Precious very active little baby. Would make a wonderful new addition to the family!!

Dog: Nanny (A145737)

Stray

Female

Two years old

Been at the shelter since July 8

Very sweet and gentle baby! Make a wonderful new family member!!