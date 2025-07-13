Millbridge introduces new principal Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

RSS News Service

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced that Jennifer Warden has been named the new principal of Millbridge Elementary School. With over 26 years of experience — all within Rowan-Salisbury Schools — Warden brings a strong commitment to student success and the school community.

Warden’s passion for Millbridge runs deep. She was a member of the school’s inaugural staff in 2005 and taught there until 2013, when she left to expand her career in school administration. Now returning as principal, she is “excited to bring my strong instructional leadership, knowledge of the House System, and work with supporting student emotional learning.”

Her career includes teaching at both Rockwell and Millbridge Elementary and serving as assistant principal and principal at Mt. Ulla Elementary. Since 2016, she has served as principal of Rockwell Elementary, focusing on fostering strong relationships, maintaining high expectations and promoting equity for all students. Under her leadership, targeted professional development and Professional Learning Communities helped increase school proficiency in reading, math and science.

“One recent accomplishment that I am the proudest of is our work with implementing the Ron Clark House System, which has strengthened our commitment to growing capacity in student leaders,” Warden said. “While there is always work to be done, I feel confident that I’ve left Rockwell Elementary in a place that will continue to support student success.”

Returning to Millbridge, Warden is motivated by the opportunity to make another meaningful, positive impact for the students, staff and families of Millbridge Elementary. She looks forward to working collaboratively with the staff to build on the school’s strengths and ensure that “Millbridge Elementary continues to feel like the heart of the community.”

“My ultimate goal is for the community to see and be invested in the success of our students, and for the student body and staff to feel supported by the community,” Warden said.

RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers believes in Warden’s commitment to student success and her vision for Millbridge Elementary.

“Ms. Warden’s commitment to RSS and our students is clear from her years of dedicated work in our schools,” Withers said. “I look forward to Ms. Warden’s return ‘home’ to Millbridge Elementary, where I know she will continue the excellent learning experiences already in place and provide new growth and opportunity for students and staff.”