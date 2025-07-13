Letter: Call them and ask Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

The headline screamed, “Trump administration freezes $169 million in federal funds for N.C. public schools.” Embedded in the WUNC article were per county listings of the total amount of K-12 federal funds the Trump Administration froze in July. Rowan County loses a whopping $1,561,404! Will the N.C. Legislature cover the shortfall, or will they continue to provide funds so that wealthier students can attend unaccountable private schools? You know what? Rowan County’s Representative Harry Warren or State Senator Carl Ford might know. Call them and ask, “Are you planning to pay for the educations of the majority of children in Rowan County? Or nah? Harry: 919-733-5784. Carl: 919-733-5665

— Karen Puckett

Salisbury