Gold Rush District honors Eagles Scouts Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Gold Rush District Banquet

Gold Rush District recently celebrated its annual leadership awards banquet, held at Trinity UMC in Kannapolis. There were over 60 guests and the master of ceremonies was Jeff Parker, asst. gold rush district commissioner.

Gold Rush District serves youth in the following areas: Concord, Kannapolis and Rowan County for over 100 years. Gold Rush District currently has 2026 Eagle Scouts.

The following 2024 Eagle Scouts were honored:

Troop 3 — Leland Anson Bishop, John Harris Whyte Morrison, Benjamin Miller Peterson

Troop 5 — Levi Logan Furr, Tyler Lee Opal, Jason Patrick Raney, Caleb Lee Smith

Troop 10 — Rishi Reddy Bindela, Andrew Frederick DiBernardo, Matthew Francis Dober, Vivek Gottumukkala, Ethan James Gryziec, Samuel Cole Kessler, William Braten Lewensten, Parker Gray Thiery

Troop 19 — Jamison Robert Heinrich

Troop 38 — Andrew Gregory Adam, Dillon James Waddell

Troop 48 – Joshua Karickal, Noah Karickal, Malachi Douglas Overcash

Troop 83 — Alexander Christian Petroff

Troop 99 — Evan Hyun Kim

Troop 103 — Hayden Crawford Farrell

Troop 173 — Pavankumar Naravan Kabadi, Zayne Allister Martelle Martin, Tyler Lamar Peeples, Logan Douglas Summer

Troop 178 — Alexander Johanik Cheng, Tucker Dale Pethel

Troop 254 — Grayson Walker Cook, Lachlan Thomas Jackling, Jackson Pete Wagner, Jakob Scott Wagner

Girl Troop 4300 — Lydia Nia Kanjen Henderson

Troop 315 — Sawyer Lee Bassinger

Troop 320 — Aidan Michael Powers

Troop 324 — Caleb Thomas Fortune, Mason James Shepherd

Troop 328 — Harrison West Chandler, Matthew David Lewis Clark, Joseph Ethan Wrex Clark

Troop 442 — Ian Christian Lance, Luke Addison Lance, Luther John Lyerly, Samuel David Wilson, Schroeder N. Walker

Troop 443 — John Michael Bristol, Gianluca Stefanio DeMary, Lucas Glenn Douthit, Brayden Matthew Latva, Alec Martin McGrail, Landen Wilks Ryerson, Kasey Robert Wippenbeck

Girl Troop 4443 — Emmalyn June Sides

Girl Troop 4448 — Sonya Rhoades

Troop 522 — Logan James Barrier

Troop 623 — Elliott James Ecenbarger, Aidan Joseph O’Leary

Troop 704 — Lukas James Ellis

Troop 4837 — Annelise Christine Geist

Troop 888 — Caleb Anthony Butts, Evan Ernst, Benjamin Scott Rheinecker

The following leaders were presented with Service Awards:

Cubmaster of the Year — Jason Cagle Pack 328

Assistant Cubmaster of the Year — Jacob Kozecke Pack 888

Webelos Den Leader of the Year — John Gailbreath Pack 888

Scoutmaster of the Year — Gary Ramsey Troop 351

Assistant Scoutmaster of the Year — Logan Afton Troop 443

Unit Committee Member of the Year — Jana Roberts Pack 888

District Award of Merit:

• Richard Waddell Troop 38

• Dave Morton Troop 301

• Dr. Luther Lyerly Pack 306

The following leaders were presented with Training Awards:

Unit Leader Award of Merit

• Paul Russell Pack 38



Cubmaster Key Training Award

• Paul Russell Pack 38



Den Leader Training Award

• James Suggs Pack 38

• Jonathan Walls Pack 38



Scoutmaster Key Training Award

• Harold Broadway Jr Troop 522

• Richard Odor Troop 522



Scout Leaders Training Award

• William Wood Troop 522

Eagle Scout Henry Fairley IV presented Special Awards, which included the following:

Gold Rush Troop Centennial Award

• Troop 443 St John’s Lutheran Church, Salisbury

1925-2025

178 Eagle Scouts

Troop 443’s 175th Eagle Scout

• Landen Wilkes Ryerson

84.5 Service Hours

The keynote speaker was Council President Justin Fisher.

The event was sponsored and made possible by the following:

Platinum Eagle:

• Hap Roberts and Statewide Title, Inc

• John Welch and Reliable Fencing

The Special Centennial Plaques were made by Tammy Peeler and the Plaque Patches were provided by Richard Shields, of The Carolina Trader. The meal was catered by Bojangles.

Special Eagle Scout Recognitions were provided by: Sons of American Revolution – Salisbury Chapter Frank Merrell and Salisbury Elks Lodge #699 Kenneth and Debbie Martin.

A special thanks to our host Trinity United Methodist Church, Kannapolis.