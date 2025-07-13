Gold Rush District honors Eagles Scouts
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025
Gold Rush District Banquet
Gold Rush District recently celebrated its annual leadership awards banquet, held at Trinity UMC in Kannapolis. There were over 60 guests and the master of ceremonies was Jeff Parker, asst. gold rush district commissioner.
Gold Rush District serves youth in the following areas: Concord, Kannapolis and Rowan County for over 100 years. Gold Rush District currently has 2026 Eagle Scouts.
The following 2024 Eagle Scouts were honored:
Trending
Troop 3 — Leland Anson Bishop, John Harris Whyte Morrison, Benjamin Miller Peterson
Troop 5 — Levi Logan Furr, Tyler Lee Opal, Jason Patrick Raney, Caleb Lee Smith
Troop 10 — Rishi Reddy Bindela, Andrew Frederick DiBernardo, Matthew Francis Dober, Vivek Gottumukkala, Ethan James Gryziec, Samuel Cole Kessler, William Braten Lewensten, Parker Gray Thiery
Troop 19 — Jamison Robert Heinrich
Troop 38 — Andrew Gregory Adam, Dillon James Waddell
Troop 48 – Joshua Karickal, Noah Karickal, Malachi Douglas Overcash
Trending
Troop 83 — Alexander Christian Petroff
Troop 99 — Evan Hyun Kim
Troop 103 — Hayden Crawford Farrell
Troop 173 — Pavankumar Naravan Kabadi, Zayne Allister Martelle Martin, Tyler Lamar Peeples, Logan Douglas Summer
Troop 178 — Alexander Johanik Cheng, Tucker Dale Pethel
Troop 254 — Grayson Walker Cook, Lachlan Thomas Jackling, Jackson Pete Wagner, Jakob Scott Wagner
Girl Troop 4300 — Lydia Nia Kanjen Henderson
Troop 315 — Sawyer Lee Bassinger
Troop 320 — Aidan Michael Powers
Troop 324 — Caleb Thomas Fortune, Mason James Shepherd
Troop 328 — Harrison West Chandler, Matthew David Lewis Clark, Joseph Ethan Wrex Clark
Troop 442 — Ian Christian Lance, Luke Addison Lance, Luther John Lyerly, Samuel David Wilson, Schroeder N. Walker
Troop 443 — John Michael Bristol, Gianluca Stefanio DeMary, Lucas Glenn Douthit, Brayden Matthew Latva, Alec Martin McGrail, Landen Wilks Ryerson, Kasey Robert Wippenbeck
Girl Troop 4443 — Emmalyn June Sides
Girl Troop 4448 — Sonya Rhoades
Troop 522 — Logan James Barrier
Troop 623 — Elliott James Ecenbarger, Aidan Joseph O’Leary
Troop 704 — Lukas James Ellis
Troop 4837 — Annelise Christine Geist
Troop 888 — Caleb Anthony Butts, Evan Ernst, Benjamin Scott Rheinecker
The following leaders were presented with Service Awards:
Cubmaster of the Year — Jason Cagle Pack 328
Assistant Cubmaster of the Year — Jacob Kozecke Pack 888
Webelos Den Leader of the Year — John Gailbreath Pack 888
Scoutmaster of the Year — Gary Ramsey Troop 351
Assistant Scoutmaster of the Year — Logan Afton Troop 443
Unit Committee Member of the Year — Jana Roberts Pack 888
District Award of Merit:
• Richard Waddell Troop 38
• Dave Morton Troop 301
• Dr. Luther Lyerly Pack 306
The following leaders were presented with Training Awards:
Unit Leader Award of Merit
• Paul Russell Pack 38
Cubmaster Key Training Award
• Paul Russell Pack 38
Den Leader Training Award
• James Suggs Pack 38
• Jonathan Walls Pack 38
Scoutmaster Key Training Award
• Harold Broadway Jr Troop 522
• Richard Odor Troop 522
Scout Leaders Training Award
• William Wood Troop 522
Eagle Scout Henry Fairley IV presented Special Awards, which included the following:
Gold Rush Troop Centennial Award
• Troop 443 St John’s Lutheran Church, Salisbury
1925-2025
178 Eagle Scouts
Troop 443’s 175th Eagle Scout
• Landen Wilkes Ryerson
84.5 Service Hours
The keynote speaker was Council President Justin Fisher.
The event was sponsored and made possible by the following:
Platinum Eagle:
• Hap Roberts and Statewide Title, Inc
• John Welch and Reliable Fencing
The Special Centennial Plaques were made by Tammy Peeler and the Plaque Patches were provided by Richard Shields, of The Carolina Trader. The meal was catered by Bojangles.
Special Eagle Scout Recognitions were provided by: Sons of American Revolution – Salisbury Chapter Frank Merrell and Salisbury Elks Lodge #699 Kenneth and Debbie Martin.
A special thanks to our host Trinity United Methodist Church, Kannapolis.