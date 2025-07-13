Elisabeth Strillacci: A knock in the night Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

It’s not every day that I get scared. Most of the time, I’m pretty tough, and I don’t jump at things that go bump in the night or get rattled easily.

But once in a while something happens that does alarm me, and I’m not sure if it’s the years on this job or just being one who thinks fast on her feet, but somehow I always get through it.

Years ago, when I lived in Connecticut, I lived in a condo alone in a city that was, well, challenging. It had a higher crime rate than quieter towns around it, and living alone required some caution.

But I also loved my little home, and knew my neighbors and trusted them. So I felt relatively at ease.

But one night, in the middle of the night, around 3 a.m. there was a pounding on my back kitchen door. I mean pounding.

I got up and went downstairs, and managed, with shaking hands, to part the kitchen door curtains and peer out. I was looking in the eyes of a large, grizzled man that I had never seen before.

I asked how I could help, and then realized he appeared to be every bit as startled as I was.

He apologized, said he was looking for someone else, named my neighbor and I pointed him next door. He nodded, went down the steps and on his way.

It was a while before I got back to sleep, but no harm done in the end.

Last night, I was essentially on my own with the dogs as the hubs and I have been trading off nights caring for a family member so we are in different places.

I took care of chores, let the dogs out, watched the last of an episode of Midsomer Murders then climbed into bed.

And at 2 a.m., someone knocked on our door, and the dogs, of course, lost their minds. I went to the front window which looks out on the porch and saw a relatively young man at the door.

I asked what I could do, and he said his car had broken down around the corner and could he use the phone. I said my husband had just called p0lice and to stand by, I would ask him to let them know he was broken down. He didn’t look happy about that, but I called out telling Jim to tell police there had been a breakdown and the driver said the car was on the corner of the street near us.

I then turned back to the window and told the young man that police were on their way to help him and would meet him at the car. He was already moving off the porch, quickly.

Of course Jim was not there, but I wasn’t about to let him know that, and it was not more than 60 seconds before a cruiser pulled up in front of the house.

The officer said another officer was looking for the man, asked me for a description, had I seen a car (no) and did I recognize him (again, no).

He then went to join the search.

About an hour later, the same officer came back by and seeing the house lights on, came to tell me they hadn’t located him, they suspected he’d gone through back yards, but they would provide extra attention for the night and I should try to sleep. They didn’t think he’d risk coming back.

I still didn’t sleep until the sun came up.

Do I have any idea of his intention? Nope. Do I know that it was obvious that one of our cars was missing? Yes. Do I think it was probably a moment of opportunity? Maybe. I don’t really know what the point was or what he intended or if he was even alone.

I do know that this morning, I was never so grateful to have a responsive police department. It didn’t truly bother me that they didn’t catch him. It was enough that they showed up so fast, and that they made it clear they were paying attention.

In the moment, I realized my hands were shaking and I certainly wasn’t going back to sleep any time soon, but by the time the sun came up, I could laugh about it.

I suspect he didn’t think someone was going to talk to him though a window, and maybe he thought we weren’t even home at all, since a car was missing. So maybe I surprised him nearly as much. I wonder what he would think if he knew my ruse and that I really was home alone. And I wonder how he’d have reacted had I let the dogs out.

This world is never 100 percent safe, and we are sometimes required to rely on our own reflexes. I am grateful that somehow I’ve ended up able to think pretty fast on my feet, and that I am one who, when waked in the middle of the night, am full awake and aware immediately. I am not typically one that takes time to get going.

I wondered though how someone else might have fared, someone who either didn’t wake up, like the family member we’re caring for, or someone who in a moment of confusion might have actually opened the door.

And I wonder if my neighbors would have heard me scream (they should, it’s a quiet neighborhood and houses are close) and if they did, would they have acted? Or would they have been frightened, but not wanted to be involved and ignored it?

I want to believe they would have called for help at the very least. I want to believe we are still a world in which, if someone screams for help, we answer, one way or another.

What would you have done?

Elisabeth Strillacci covers crime, courts, Spencer, East Spencer and Kannapolis for the Salisbury Post.