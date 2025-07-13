Doll, Toy & Miniature Museum hops aboard “Miles for Museums” summer passport journey Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

SPENCER — Pack the curiosity and get ready to explore. The Miles for Museums Summer 2025 Passport Program has invited individuals and families to experience the rich history and cultural treasures of our region through a summer of fun and discovery.

The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures (NCMDTM) has joined the growing list of participating sites, offering more opportunities for families and history lovers to connect with local heritage.

“The Miles for Museums Passport Program is a fantastic way to bring families, friends and history lovers together while celebrating the incredible cultural assets in our region,” Lynn Frank, chair of the NCMDTM board, is quoted as saying in a release. “We’re especially proud to see the NCMDTM join the effort this year. It’s a fun and meaningful way to connect with our community’s past — and each other.”

Created in 2023 by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society, Miles for Museums was designed to inspire community members and visitors to explore local museums and learn more about the people, places and events that have shaped local communities.

The program expanded in 2024 with the support of the Matthews Heritage Museum, which introduced a redesigned passport, interactive map and user-friendly website to help adventurers navigate their journey.

From June through August, participants can collect passport stamps at each museum they visit. Each stamp not only unlocks fascinating local history but also earns an entry into a special end-of-summer raffle drawing. The more museums participants visit, the more chances they have to win.

Whether a lifelong resident or new to the region, Miles for Museums offers everyone a rewarding way to explore, learn and connect with the heart of the community.

Passports are available at participating museums and online at ncmdtm.org/events.

Organizations participating in Miles for Museums include: