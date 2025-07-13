Carolina Caring launches specialized program to support dementia patients Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Staff reports

Carolina Caring launched a new Dementia Care Program on July 1 designed to provide expert support and services to patients with a dementia diagnosis. As part of this launch, Carolina Caring also announced approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the “Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience” (GUIDE) Model of Care, a national initiative which seeks to improve quality of life for dementia patients.

The expansion of this Dementia Care Program builds upon years of Carolina Caring’s internal development and collaboration with universities and professional partners. The program is now accepted as a National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) Dementia Care Program.

Through the GUIDE Model, Carolina Caring palliative medicine patients who have a dementia diagnosis and who meet certain eligibility requirements now have access to support and resources which were traditionally only available to hospice patients. Among those resources are on-going check-ins; care from a specialized team of nurses, nurse practitioners, and physicians; access to 24/7 support via phone; and connections to community resources.

“Receiving approval to participate in the GUIDE Model represents a major milestone in how we care for patients living with dementia,” said Sue Nelson, Carolina Caring’s clinical chief operations officer. “We are now able to provide all dementia patients with similar levels of compassionate support, which closes a critical gap in services.”

Whether enrolled in palliative medicine or hospice care, Carolina Caring’s Dementia Care patients will benefit from personalized care plans, around-the-clock support from specialized care teams, a focus on staying in the home and out of the hospital and additional help for family members and caregivers, all of which can lead to enhanced quality of life.

Carolina Caring provides hospice care, palliative medicine, Cardinal Kids and home-based primary care in a 12-county region, including Rowan. As noted on their website, the organization’s care teams travel throughout the Rowan region providing services. The county also has a palliative care clinic at 301 E. Centerview St., China Grove providing specialized care.

To learn more about Carolina Caring, its services, and its mission to provide compassionate care for patients living with serious illness, visit the organization’s website, carolinacaring.org, or call 828-466-0466.