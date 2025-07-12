Special Ops Task Force a jewel for Rowan County Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Rowan County has a task force that no other county in the area, or in fact just about across the state, has, and it is a true demonstration of the county’s first responders commitment to the safety and protection of its residents.

The Rowan County Special Operations Task Force began to come together as long ago as 2017, when it became clear that calls that required specialized training was difficult for a single fire or rescue department to handle. Although COVID brought a halt to the work on building a team across departments, when Helene hit, it not only reignited the drive to create such a team, but it brought law enforcement fully into play.

The task force includes includes members from the Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire and Police, Rowan County Rescue Squad, Inc., Locke Township Fire Department, Woodleaf Fire Department, Rowan County Emergency Management, Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Cress, Rowan Emergency Services chief, and TJ Brown, his deputy chief, joined forces with Tracy Winnecoff, who is the Kannapolis fire chief and the Locke deputy chief and Bobby Parnell, who is the Rowan County Rescue Squad chief, have been working for several years to bring their departments together for unified training for incredibly specialized responses.

“These are not calls that we are going to get often, but when they come, we need to be able to respond in a way that is already prepared,” said Cress. “Helene did bring law enforcement fully into play for us as well, and it make it clear we needed cross training, we needed to understand the roles each department plays.”

Cress added that when departments were engaged in active shooter drills, that also added to the press to understand each other.

Chief Deputy Jason Owens of the sheriff’s office said when Helene hit and his department was deployed to help, it made it clear that “there were things that we couldn’t do because we didn’t have the training, but since we’ve been participating in this task force and working on training with them, we believe the next time an emergency hits, we’ll be much better prepared.”

“When we started this about seven or eight years ago, this area was just beginning to grow,” said Brown. “Before, we didn’t have the big calls because we didn’t have that kind of development, but as Rowan County has grown, it has become more challenging in the calls we all deal with.”

“And we are one of the only counties in the area that have this force multiplier,” said Salisbury Police Major Justin Crews, who said he had been in the early planning stages before COVID, and that Helene had made it clear to his department as well that they needed to get it back up to speed.

“Besides, we all end up being at scenes together anyway most of the time,” said Owens, “so for us to have trained together and already know who is going to handle what makes it work much more smoothly.”

Allyson Summit, Emergency Services planner, explained that members of the task force will sit down with a 16-month calendar and look at all the specialties they have, and then designate two months per specialty for training. They will offer training for all shifts, so everyone involved gets an opportunity, and the first class is just that, more of classroom learning, while the second class is an actual scenario that they physically run.

Parnell, whose father is the Salisbury Fire Chief, said when he joined the task force, he “had to catch up a little,” but the group is inclusive and it didn’t take long.

Part of the benefit of the task force, aside from the training together that helps things at a scene move more quickly and more efficiently, is that some departments may have the equipment, but not the manpower, and it’s not as simple as someone just showing up to help. Specialized equipment also needs training, and this organization’s training means that when members show up, there will be someone to run equipment who has experience.

“The success of anything is collaboration,” said Captain Adrian Gant, Salisbury fire battalion chief, “and the way our departments have all learned to work together through this training is a huge benefit, to the community and to us.”

The group comes together for training at various locations across the county, but credits Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for being part of the team.

“They are a very active partner,” said Summitt, and Brown said that certifications are more than just pieces of paper. “They give legitimacy to what we do. It takes it up a level from good intentions, and we are very grateful for their participation.”

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised any how quickly this has all come together,” said Winecoff, who noted that although the Locke Fire Department is small, it has been instrumental in making a lot of the training happen, never saying no to a request, instead finding a way to make it happen.

“It’s actually been shocking how quickly it has fallen into place and how well all the different departments have been able to work together,” said Brown, addressing the often typical tension between different branches of first responders.

“We all recognize that we are in this to help protect the residents of our area,” said Cress. “If we work together, train together, and have our designated roles, it makes all of us better because we are not trying to show someone how to do something on the scene.”

And Helene reinforced that idea, as law enforcement and fire and rescue converged on the area but in many cases couldn’t work together because not everyone had the same training.

The training the task force has done recently included unified trench rescue, mapping and tracking, structural collapse, active violence and high angle rescue, just to name a few.

The task force can be deployed on a state level if there is any incident along the lines of Helene, as the state reviews what specialized work is needed and then makes a request for response depending on who has that training. But the group can also be dispatched for local calls.

“For instance, if dispatch gets a call that a person is stuck in a ditch, and the first responders on the scene realize that this is actually a trench situation, they can call in to dispatch and have them upgrade it from a level one standard response to a level two, and the task force will get dispatched,” said Summitt.

“Pooling our resources is critical as our area grows,” said Crews, “and yes, I think what we have built here is rare and good for the community.”