Paddles up! Community and club teams set to compete in the Rowan Chamber’s 11th Annual Dragon Boat Festival Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

The competition is heating up as paddlers from across the region get ready to hit the waters of High Rock Lake for the Rowan Chamber’s 11th Annual Dragon Boat Festival.

From corporate teams and community groups to first-time paddlers and seasoned racers, this year’s lineup brings together teamwork and friendly competition. Teams will race in authentic 20-person dragon boats, paddling in rhythm to the beat of the onboard drummer, as they compete for medals and bragging rights.

The competing teams include:

Anchors Up — sponsored by Anchor Downs Subdivision

Charlotte Fury — club team from Charlotte

Charlotte Surge — club team from Charlotte

Fiber Dragons — sponsored by Hotwire Communications

Freightliner Fury — sponsored by Daimler Trucks North America

Front Liners — sponsored by Salisbury Police Department

Gator Bites — sponsored by Piedmont Soccer Club and Cardinal Tire

Golden Koi — club team from Sanford

Lake James Healing Dragons — club team from Morganton

Locklite Rowrights — sponsored by Henkel

Pink Dragon Ladies — club team from Tampa Bay, Florida

Power Paddlers — sponsored by Power Curbers Companies

Prison Emergency Response Team — sponsored by John Frick

RDBC Relentless — club team from Raleigh, NC

RoCo Young Professionals The Average Pros — sponsored by Cloninger Auto Group

RoCo Young Professionals The Row Pros — sponsored by Johnson Concrete

SRR Salisbury Rowan Runners — sponsored by Salisbury Rowan Runners running club

Strokes of Genius — sponsored by F&M Bank

Team Catawba College — sponsored by Catawba College

The Griffinators — sponsored by New Sarum Brewing Company

The Healing Dragons of Charlotte — club team from Charlotte

Trinity Oaks Dragon Slayers — sponsored by Trinity Oaks

VAEA Thunder — sponsored by VA Employees Association

Western Star Dragons sponsored by Daimler Trucks North America

Last year’s reigning community champions, Strokes of Genius, sponsored by F&M Bank, will be back on the water, eager to defend their title.

“We’re so excited to compete again this year and come together as a team,” said Lori Jordan, team captain of F&M Bank’s team, Strokes of Genius. “It’s all about having fun, working together and celebrating our community.”

The Rowan Chamber invites the community to join in the festivities and cheer on their favorite teams.

“The chamber is very appreciative of all our sponsors, teams, vendors and volunteers. All the money raised goes toward our small business programs and services,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

The 11th Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat festival will take place on Saturday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake, located at 6480 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Recognized as the largest annual spectator event on High Rock Lake, the Dragon Boat Festival has become a true highlight on the Rowan County calendar. The event draws teams of paddlers, local businesses, families and spectators from across the East Coast.

Guests can enjoy exciting dragon boat races, browse local vendor booths, grab a bite from food trucks, and take part in family-friendly activities throughout the day. More than 5,000 spectators attended last year’s event.

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No pets, coolers, or outside food are permitted. Parking is $10 per car, or $20 for preferred parking, with all proceeds benefiting the East Rowan football team. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or can dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

