Incidents and felony arrests — July 12 Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of vandalism on Woodleaf Road reportedly occurred between 11:50 p.m. July 9 and 12:10 a.m. July 10.

• An assault on Bendix Drive reportedly occurred at 1:10 a.m. July 10.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Fisher Street reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. July 9 and 6:30 a.m. July 10.

• A larceny on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 4:26 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss as $1,128.

• An incident of fraud on Castlewood Drive reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. July 7 and 4 a.m. July 9. Total estimated loss was $500.

• An assault on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 2:15 p.m. July 10.

• An assault on Henderlite Street reportedly occurred about 4 p.m. July 10.

• An incident of counterfeiting on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 5:34 p.m. July 10.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on West Innes Street reportedly occurred between 3 and 6 p.m. July 10.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on Ellis Road Loop reportedly occurred at 9:57 a.m. July 9.

• A burglary on Hoffman Lane reportedly occurred at 11:16 p.m. July 9.

• Jaquarius O’Brian Givens, 28, was charged July 9 as a fugitive from justice.