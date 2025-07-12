GQ’s Barnhardt following in Karen Alexander’s footsteps on local, state boards Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

When Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhardt was appointed to the board of directors for the N.C. League of Municipalities, she said several colleagues who also worked with former Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander mentioned how proud of her Alexander would have been.

“Brenda Bozeman, the mayor of Leland, recommended me, and (Albemarle Mayor Pro Tem) Martha Sue (Hall) appointed me. It almost brought me to tears, because (Bozeman) and Martha Sue both came to me and said Karen would be so proud of you,” said Barnhardt.

Alexander died in December of 2024 after a fight with cancer.

Barnhardt has recently been appointed to the NCLM board of directors, the NC Mayors Association and, most recently, the board of trustees for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Barnhardt said that she did not participate heavily in NCLM and other state-wide programs during her first term as mayor, instead immersing herself into the town’s political structure and what her new position entailed.

“(Alexander) never really pushed me to do that per say, it was something that being a new mayor, I was always looking for organizations or avenues to tap into to learn. My first 18 months of being elected, I didn’t do much outside of Rowan County. But as I settled into the role I learned that we could really do more by going outside of our town and going outside of these boundaries and connecting and being around so many others to learn from others,” said Barnhardt.

For RCCC, Barnhardt was appointed by the N.C. Senate to serve on the board of trustees. She said that while she has not had time to settle into her new role yet, having just received notification earlier in the week, the college “does a wonderful job partnering with local folks and businesses for workforce development” and she was looking forward to helping.

“I’m incredibly honored to have received a Senate appointment to the RCCC Board of Trustees. Community colleges are essential to workforce development, economic mobility and the overall health of our region. I’m committed to supporting RCCC’s continued growth, and I look forward to bringing insights from this role back to strengthen education and career opportunities in Rowan County,” wrote Barnhardt in an email.

Because of Barnhardt’s work with the NCLM and with the town of Granite Quarry, Albemarle Mayor Pro Tem Martha Sue Hall noticed and chose her as one of the three presidential appointees to the board.

“I saw her and continue to see her as a rising star. In N.C., our government traditionally has been male, and I just see her as a young vivacious business owner and a mom and a wife and a daughter who is able to balance her responsibilities to all of those roles along with her elected role. I know what that takes, I’ve been elected since 1994, when I was the first female Stanly County Commissioner. I’ve been there,” said Hall.

There was another common thread between Hall and Barnhardt: Alexander, who served as a mentor to Barnhardt during Barnhardt’s first years as mayor and who worked closely with Hall during their times in government.

“Before (Alexander) was ever on the league board, we used to go through a nomination process and then an active election process based on the nomination committee’s slate of officers. Karen called me and said ‘Martha Sue, I’m not there yet, but I will be there later today and I want my name thrown in to be on the league board.’ It was so funny, she wasn’t there but here I go and make a nomination speech for her, and she made it. I always used to joke with her and say ‘had it not been for me, you’d never be on the board,’” said Hall.

Both Barnhardt and Hall spoke highly about Alexander’s ability to navigate through historically-male fields in both local government and in her private career as an architect.

“We have (four) female mayors in Rowan County and she was always very proud of the female leadership we have. She always encouraged the females to get up and take a stand,” said Barnhardt.

Now, with the help of Hall, Barnhardt will be following in the footsteps of Alexander, who served on the RCCC Board of Trustees and as both member of the board and as president of the NCLM.

“To follow in the footsteps of Mayor Karen Alexander, who has served with great distinction in these same leadership roles is incredibly meaningful. Her example of visionary, community-driven leadership is one I deeply admire, and I’m honored to build upon that legacy,” wrote Barnhardt.