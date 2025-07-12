Gotta’ Run: Charlotte Corriher makes running extreme fun! Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Charlotte Corriher 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Charlotte Corriher 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Charlotte Corriher

Explaining the title of this column is my first challenge! I am not usually surprised about the capabilities of local runners, but I read with interest Mark Wineka’s column about Charlotte Corriher in 2017. I was floored. How could Charlotte be doing this and I didn’t know about it?

Charlotte started running in 2004, after losing 25 pounds through improved nutrition and exercise. She worked her way through local 5Ks, 10Ks and half marathons, but then decided to run her first marathon in 2006 through the Team in Training program. With more marathons, she met members of the 50 States Marathon Club and set her goal to run a marathon in every state.

After completing the 50 state marathons, people kept asking her “What’s next?” Charlotte said, “Runners I met while living in Charleston convinced me to run further. I fell in love with the atmosphere of ultras, races longer than 50K (31.07 miles) and more relaxed than road races and regular marathons. Since I am out there longer, and some races tend to be repeated loops of 3-5 miles, there’s more chance to meet and get to know other runners.”

Charlotte once did three marathons in three days and another time she did three 100-milers in 16 days. She said, “That’s probably the craziest things I have done. That 100-miler schedule came about because in 2021 I had plans for four 100-milers in less than seven weeks (3/27, 4/9, 4/23, 5/15). I decided to just run 100K at the 4/23 race, to save my legs for the very difficult Keys 100 on 5/15. The next year, I wanted to do the first three and make sure I got to 100 miles in all of them, but that third race moved to the weekend in between the first two…so my mind was set and ready for the challenge.”

I asked about Charlotte’s training plan to get all these races done. She replied, “Yes, I actually use the races for training, so I really don’t have a set training schedule. And since I run them year-round, there is no ‘off-season.’ I may do fewer races in the summertime so I can enjoy living at the beach. I do take days off, but not a set day, as it may depend on my race schedule. I do try to lower my mileage before a race and take a day or two off after a 100-miler.”

As of this writing, Charlotte has run 180 marathons (they are all 26.2 miles). She has also run 126 ultras. Of these ultras, 33 of them are 100-milers. Charlotte said, “Since I started running, I have 29,657 total miles with 12,621 being races. I am working on my eighth consecutive “Run the Year” (running the number of miles for the year, so 2,025 this year).”

I have written about a lot of serious runners, but none like Charlotte. She is seldom injured and reports her marathon personal best is 4 hours, 13 minutes and 55 seconds, a very respectable time. Charlotte added, “I love the fact that running, and specifically ultra running, is a very accessible sport. I see all ages, paces, body types and experiences. There are so many races that are welcoming and inclusive, and those are the races I like to support.”

Now for the festive part and what sets Charlotte apart from other runners. Of her 306 total marathons and ultra races, 302 of them have been done in extensive and uniquely designed costumes. Her motto is, “If you can’t be fast, be festive!”

Here is a paragraph that explains festive better than I ever could. Charlotte said, “They may slow me down if it’s a hot day, but I’m always committed to finishing the race in my costume. The salmon in Alaska was a family project, as mom and I designed it, mom made it, and my sister Susan painted it. My space shuttle from the Space Coast Marathon 2017 even got the attention and approval of a NASA rocket scientist at the finish line. Since my favorite movie is “The Wizard of Oz,” my 50 states finish at the 2018 Land of Oz Marathon in Kansas included six different costumes of the characters. Mom drove along and we met at pre-determined places for my costume changes. My costume during the 2022 A Race for The Ages was a tribute to my mom, as I dressed as the different life phases of the monarch butterfly when she raises and releases them every year. My 2023 Strolling Jim 42-miler was a tribute to my dad who had just passed. I was dressed as Floyd Carruthers riding Strolling Jim, the first Tennessee Walking Horse national champion. My grandfather and father both rode Tennessee Walking Horses, and my family attended the National Championship in Shelbyville, Tennessee, for many decades. In longer distances, I try to make my costumes a little simpler, but sometimes I still go a little crazy.”

Charlotte has never had a major injury. For post-race treats, Charlotte loves Rice Krispies and French fries. She said, “Typically, I like red meat for lunch/dinner after a race so a big fat cheeseburger, or nice juicy steak. I used to allow myself to eat anything I wanted for a week after a marathon, but now I am doing them closer together, so I had to cut that back to just a day or two.”

Charlotte is set to run the 2026 Winter Flight 8K on Feb. 1, and she will be the keynote speaker at the SRR meeting and pasta dinner the evening before. Charlotte is a 1986 South Rowan High grad and grew up in Landis.

Charlotte added, “My sister Susan Corriher lives in Landis, and she helps me with painting some of my costumes. My other sister is Mary, and I have two brothers, Frederick and John. My dad, Fred Corriher Jr,, passed away in 2022, and although he never understood why I wanted to run so many miles, he was still very supportive. I used to call him every Friday afternoon, typically while I was driving to a race, and we would talk about it. Mom, Kay, usually creates and sews the new costumes back in Landis.”

More on Charlotte in a later column and at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.