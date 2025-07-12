Ester Marsh: How to get firm buttocks Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

You want your butt where it belongs — in your underwear! After last week’s column, I expected this question. Especially since big butts is an “in” thing. However, in my opinion, it has gone way beyond what I believe looks good — especially with the Brazilian butt lifts, implants, etc.

As I have mentioned before, you cannot spot reduce, or make specific gains by doing buttocks exercises. However, you can strengthen and tighten those areas. Then, once again, you must look at your genetics and family heritage. Set expectations that work for your body and body shape. Remember, beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. My favorite exercise for the buttocks (and legs) is the lunge. Start with both feet together, with one foot taking a big step forward. Make sure your knee stays above your ankle, and does not pass your toes. From that stand, push back to the start position. Make sure your upper body is erect, don’t lean forward. You can alternate your legs or you can finish one leg, and then start the other one. You can perform them without weights, or use a barbell or a set of d-bells. This works more than just your buttocks, of course. You also will be working your leg muscles as well. Another great exercise can be squats. Done the proper way, they can give you a great buttocks and leg workout. Pretend you are ready to sit in a chair. As you are in the process of sitting, stop right above the seat and stand back up. Your back is straight, chest up, neck in alignment with the rest of your spine (do not look up — that is not good for your neck), with your weight is towards your heels which should give you the ability to “wiggle” your toes.

There is also the famous kick-back and butt machines, which will give you a great workout. All these exercises will help you tone and strengthen your buttocks and legs but they do not make your fat miraculously disappear or shift. Eating better and exercising regularly will help you with your body composition (mass versus fat).

Go slow and use the proper technique. This way, you will get a lot more out of your workout. There are five components: Fitness, strength, strength endurance, cardiovascular, and flexibility and body composition. Throughout all of your workouts, you should have a balance between all of them. For example, to do a lunge that focuses on strength, you should do between 8 to 12 repetitions. To focus on strength endurance, you can do 15 reps to 1 minute at a time. If you go past 1 minute, change directions, speed and movement to prevent overuse. Use common sense; if it hurts your knees, stop! Have a trainer re-evaluate your technique and possibly change your exercise routine.

There are so many different exercises out there. You can use some great pre-set programs on the elliptical, Octane or step mill that will focus on the buttocks and legs. You can take a cycling class or put your treadmill on an incline to feel how hard your buttocks and legs have to work. Cross train! It keeps you and your body from getting bored. Do not be afraid — try something new and find out how much fun exercising can be. And last but not least, accept what God and your parents gave you. Some people can do all the butt exercises in the world and nothing will make it perk up or get bigger. Or the opposite, that bootie is not going anywhere. However, with diet, dedication and exercise, it will improve to where you feel it is tight and firm.

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.