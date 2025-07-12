Doug Creamer: Rescue mission Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Doug Creamer

We’ve all seen the pictures and videos coming out of Texas of the flooding they have endured. It brings back memories of what the folks in our mountains went through last year. I have watched videos where people were miraculously saved and others that left me wondering if the people survived. In one, the house is picked up off its foundation and begins floating down the river and flashlights can be seen inside the moving house.

The Piedmont of North Carolina experienced some flooding over the weekend due to the remnants of a tropical storm. I saw stories of many road closures and even the interstate was closed due to flooding. I saw pictures from that area that showed businesses and people’s homes underwater.

I watched some videos of swift-water rescues. It is amazing to see those guys work together to reach someone who is trapped in a car or clinging to a tree. They work cautiously, deliberately and bravely to help stranded people. I find myself cheering when I see them complete their mission.

People aren’t the only ones being rescued; I have also seen pet rescues. I have the upmost respect for those who run towards danger in hopes of saving both people and pets. Swift-water rescues look so dangerous.

Some videos show guys going into flooded areas to rescue people who are trapped on the roofs of their homes. Some rescues look like they are being done by average guys, not the professionals. That made me think of some of the guys at my church who love to fish. Several of them own boats and I can easily imagine them using their boats to go rescue people who are sitting on their roofs. They would be out there helping in any way they could if we were in situations like those in Texas and the Piedmont of North Carolina.

That got me to thinking about people who are in trouble spiritually. Some people have found themselves trapped in the middle of the storms of life and they are sitting on the roofs of their spiritual homes needing someone to rescue them. Some people are trapped by drugs or alcohol. They are looking for an escape because they are overwhelmed by life. Others are trying to ease some pain in their lives.

People who are trapped in drug and alcohol abuse are calling out to be rescued. They need someone who can lead them to Jesus so they can discover the healing, forgiveness and restoration that only He can provide. The question becomes who is brave enough to share their faith with the people who are stuck living in the darkness.

All of us know people who are lost spiritually. They don’t believe in God and only use His name in a profane way. When we die, there are only two options: heaven or hell. If we understood what hell is going to be like with no love and eternal suffering, then we would be eager to reach out to the lost. If someone still has breath in their body, there is still hope. Can we find the bravery needed to share the love of God with the lost?

I know and understand that reaching out to broken and lost people is difficult. Some will reject you. Some will curse you. Some will stop being your friend. The risk and price are high. But sometimes reaching out can be as simple as being kind. Can we love those who feel unlovable? I don’t think we have to shove the gospel down someone’s throat. We can live the gospel and be lights in the darkness. Allow them to be attracted to us and see that there is something different about us. It will require words, but it might begin with a warm smile, a helping hand, something good to eat or just hanging out and listening.

We all know people who need rescuing, so I want to encourage you to take the first step towards winning them to faith: pray for them. Pray and ask God what you can do to help win those who are lost. God knows what they need and He can reveal it to you. Be obedient to what God shows you even though it might be scary. Be kind; kindness is often irresistible. Imagine it this way: you own a boat and there are people sitting on the roofs of their houses crying out for someone to come and help them. Will you be brave enough to help? They will be eternally grateful for your courage.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.