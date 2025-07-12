A virtuous life: Family members reflect on late Osborne’s legacy Published 12:09 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Osborne family. Pictured, front row, from left, Jayne, Dorcas, Jerrie and Judy. Back row, Gerald and John. - Submitted 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Gerald Osborne, left, and Dorcas, the love of his life. - Submitted 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Gerald Osborne sits on his John Deere tractor, holding great-grandson Tate White alongside wife Dorcas. - Submitted

CLEVELAND — Gerald Osborne, the late Cleveland commissioner, wore more hats than most, but of all the roles he filled, none was more important than family patriarch.

The Osborne family will lay Gerald to rest on Saturday, but his legacy will live on throughout the branches of the tree that he and his wife Dorcas created through more than 65 years of marriage. Gerald and Dorcas raised three daughters, Judy (Osborne Turner), Jayne (Osborne Abernethy) and Jerrie (Osborne Burns), and one son, John. To date, their love story has spawned 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. To Judy, Jayne, Jerrie and John, Gerald was Dad. To the rest, he was Paw Paw.

Gerald and Dorcas’ love began early on in life as high school sweethearts in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Gerald was a couple of years older than Dorcas, but she caught his eye. Ever the honorable person, even as a teen, Gerald waited until Dorcas was 16 to ask her out. Jerrie retold a story about her mother’s fateful 16th birthday party.

“(Mom) came home and all these friends of hers were there, my dad included,” Jerrie said. “There was at least one other guy who was talking to her, but my dad made sure he got the last word in because he wanted to take her out, and they started dating.”

Gerald graduated and went on to Clemson, but the couple kept dating. After Dorcas graduated from high school two years later, they were married that August and would have celebrated their 67th anniversary this year. Dorcas will always remember the occasion they were wed.

“The church was full up to the balcony,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.”

The newlyweds moved in together in Clemson, and when Gerald graduated, he accepted a job in Charleston, West Virginia, and the couple moved to the Mountain State. As an engineer, Gerald’s skill set would be highly sought after and would lead him to various other jobs and roles.

The family later moved to Shelby, North Carolina, after Gerald took a job with Fiber Industries. The company eventually transferred him to the Fiber Industries location in Rowan County. Gerald wanted to live in Cleveland, but Dorcas wanted to be closer to First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Gerald made a pact with her that if she would live with him in the country, they’d drive to Salisbury to attend church.

Judy said the family made their home in Cleveland, but they never missed a Sunday morning, evening or Wednesday service all those years.

All three of the daughters were close in age, separated by just a couple of years. From math homework, to band performances, to learning how to drive, they remember a man who was persistent but patient.

“He was a mathematician and financially responsible for us,” Jayne said. “A great, great provider. He expected us to follow suit. If we left our light on, we would have to pay a dime to pay part of the power bill.”

Years later, those little light bills came full circle for Jayne.

“I ended up going to work for Duke Energy, and I was able to tell them I started paying my power bills very early in life with my little 10 cents,” Jayne said.

Whether it was from saving money to earning money, he instilled a responsibility in his girls early on.

“When we moved to Cleveland, we all had to help out in renovating the house,” Jayne said. “He pulled out the old carpeting. We came, and he would pay us a penny a nail for the carpet tack. We were trying to pull up as many tacks as we could.”

A penny saved is a penny earned.

Jerrie remembers a tough-love approach from her father, who would insist she get back on the bike and try again until she got it right.

“He would not give up on you,” Jerrie said. “You could not be a quitter. You had to stick to it. Whatever we got ourselves into, you had to get through it.”

One instance, while she was learning to drive in a car that had a manual transmission, she was having trouble getting it in gear while sitting at the stoplight at Jake Alexander and Statesville boulevards.

Gerald’s approach to teaching was not to be deterred, and even though it took three successive green lights, they sat there until Jerrie got it.

He was their teacher and protector.

Judy remembers a night when West Rowan was playing Davie High School. As a flag girl, she was performing on the field. When halftime ended and the War Eagles returned to the field, a football player collided with Judy.

Gerald did not take that lightly.

“My daddy was there in a heartbeat,” Judy said. “He called that principal and made them apologize.”

Being closer to his alma mater meant that Clemson was in the background for many of the family’s memories. Judy remembers how every year, Gerald would pack the girls into the family station wagon, adorned with a Clemson Tiger tail and head down to the homecoming game.

“Mother would dress us in orange,” Judy said. As for Gerald, he would be decked out in Clemson gear — socks, lapel pin and a Clemson belt.

When they got to Clemson, they would seek out Gerald’s name, etched in concrete on the campus.

“He was the first one in his family to go to college and graduate from college,” Jayne said. “That was a real inspiration for all of us children.”

The three sisters were all very close in age, but son John came around several years later. When John was about 12 and the sisters were out of the house and in college, Gerald opened Osborne’s Hardware and Grocery, offering services for small engine lawn equipment along with fresh produce to the people of western Rowan County.

While it might have represented a new adventure, Dorcas and Gerald were confident that it was the right move.

“The Lord had always been with us, and he was certainly not going to leave us then,” Dorcas said. “Within time, we opened that little store and had it for seven years.”

John said that working in the store resulted in some of the best memories of his life, but that his father made sure that although it was the family’s main revenue, it was not going to be his son’s only commitment.

“He said, ‘Don’t think you can’t play sports because we own this store,'” John said. “He never made me work and choose work over sports. In the summertime, if I had weight lifting for football, he said to go. I know a lot of parents might think, ‘Hey, this is our bread and butter; you’re going to be here the whole time.’ He was not like that.”

John and his father did scouting together. It was an organization that Gerald supported and believed was a great way to rear a child. Like his sisters, John will carry many memories of his father in the days and years to come. One that rises to the top is seeing his father on his John Deere lawn mower, even in his old age.

“Every time I would come home, I would take a picture of him riding it,” John said. “When he was 83, 84, 85, he was still cutting grass. That was really amazing to me that he was still doing work.

It is a sight John might not see again, but one he will never forget.

Gerald loved the outdoors. He loved taking care of his yard and tending his garden, but the thing he loved the most, according to all of his family, was his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A humble, God-fearing man, Gerald taught his children to love the Lord as he and Dorcas did. He shared those lessons with Sunday school classes at First Baptist as a teacher, too.

“He could have been a professor the way he would go about teaching Sunday school class,” Jayne said. “He would start early in the week, and he would study it to be ready for Sunday.”

The daughters would often overhear Gerald talking to someone, whether it was in his room or while working out. Initially, they might have wondered who he was talking to, but in time, they came to know he was praying. Judy said he never sat down, even by himself, when he did not bless his food.

Even as Gerald neared the end, he remained devoted.

Judy said that in the hospital, she was sitting with him, and he was dozing in and out. He stirred at one point and said, “You know, Judy, I have not read my Bible in a while.”

The two shared a moment reading a devotional, and then Gerald said he wanted to recite scripture. Judy asked him which one, and he picked the 23rd Psalm.

Gerald led a life of virtue, love and devotion to family and God. His lessons were more demonstrations than lectures, showing how to be instead of telling it. He was the ultimate role model.

His family will miss him, the church will miss him, and the town of Cleveland will miss him, but his light and love will never be extinguished.