Wallace family looking to purchase The Plaza Published 12:10 am Friday, July 11, 2025

SALISBURY — For much of The Plaza’s history, the tallest and one of the most historic buildings in Salisbury was known as the Wallace Building, so named for local business magnate Leo Wallace. That history may be coming back to life, as the Wallace family has officially negotiated with and is presenting terms to the city to purchase the building that towers over Salisbury’s downtown square.

The city took ownership of the building in 1990, when Ralph and Anne Ketner donated the building. At the time, one of the restrictions on the donation was that the city was required to own and manage the property for 31 years. Since then, the city has maintained the building and rented out the office, commercial and residential spaces in the building.

However, the city has reportedly struggled to earn enough income from the building to keep up with growing maintenance costs. As such, the Salisbury City Council approved a Request for Proposals in 2022 for the purchase and development of the building.

That process landed on the Wallace family, who have proposed to purchase the building for approximately $2.2 million and agreed to place historic covenants on the building to maintain its character, minimize the displacement of current tenants and spend upwards of $7 million to renovate the building.

“Our intention is to beautifully restore and renovate this iconic building while minimizing the displacement of the current tenants, who are all valued members of our downtown community. Our intention is to provide units of varying sizes, uses and price points, creating a mixed income approach, to encourage a diversity of tenants in the units. This is central to our vision of the Plaza as an authentic representation of our community and to be the best benefit to the downtown area. We will prioritize historical preservation, sustainability and a mixed income housing approach,” wrote Lane Wallace, manager of LW Ventures, in the proposal.

The proposed sale documents include agreements for the preservation of the historicity of the building, especially the exterior.

The Wallace’s development proposal states that the building would be renovated to include:

Three commercial retail units

Six or seven short-term rental units

Seven or eight efficiency (studio) apartments

Fifteen residential units

Five premium residential units

A resident common area and a short-term rental common area

The Wallaces themselves have an obvious connection to The Plaza, with Lane Wallace calling it “near and dear to our heart,” but they have also brought developer Clay Grubb onto the team. Grubb is a descendant of Henry Clay Grubb, who originally constructed the building and was the original namesake of the former “Grubb Building.”

When Henry Clay Grubb died in 1913, he still owed more than $100,000 as an unpaid balance on the building so it was put for auction. The Wallace family purchased it at for $115,000 in 1914 and owned it until the Ketners bought it in 1989.

The beginning of the public portion of the process is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Salisbury City Council meeting. During the meeting, City Attorney Graham Corriher and Economic Development Director Sada Troutman will make the initial presentation to the Council and ask for a public hearing to be set on the issue. The proposed resolution sets the hearing for the next public meeting after Tuesday on Aug. 5.