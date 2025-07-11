Salisbury man charged as accessory in Lexington murder case Published 12:07 am Friday, July 11, 2025

LEXINGTON — A 28-year-old Salisbury man, Sejimarion Stiller, has been charged by Lexington police as an accessory to a murder that took place in Lexington on June 7.

That Saturday, around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of Jessup Street for a report that someone had been shot.

On arrival, officers found Xzavion Booker inside the home. He had been shot multiple times. Officers processed the scene and while they did not provide information on possible suspects or a motive, they did say at the time that the incident was isolated and there was no general threat to the public.

LPD detectives and investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have continued to work this investigation and on July 7, detectives arrested Stiller and charged him with one count of felony accessory after the fact to first degree murder, for involvements he had in this incident. Stiller was held in the Davidson County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Aug. 8.

Police have not provided specifics on what, exactly, Stiller’s involvement was, saying the investigation remains active, and release of information could impede progress.

Anyone with information should contact Lexington Area Crimestoppers at 336-243-2400 or contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302. Crimestoppers calls are anonymous and a cash reward of $2,000 has been approved for information that leads to arrests.