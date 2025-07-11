Incidents and felony arrests — July 11 Published 12:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny of a firearm from Hampshire Drive reportedly occurred about 5:32 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss was $400.

• An incident of vandalism on Woodleaf Road reportedly occurred between 11:50 p.m. July 9 and 12:10 a.m. July 10.

• An assault on Bendix Drive reportedly occurred at 1:10 a.m. July 10.

• Todd Stuart Lytle, 45, was charged July 9 with felony littering.

• Trevor Jon A Eldwood, 27, was charged July 9 on a felony warrant and arrest from another agency.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of miscellaneous littering/trash dumping on Hazel Street, China Grove was reported at noon on July 8.

• An assault with a deadly weapon on Celestial Drive reportedly occurred about 2:13 a.m. July 8.

• An incident of identity theft on Tingle Drive reportedly occurred between 8:41 a.m. June 19 and 8:41 a.m. July 8.

• A larceny on N.C. Hwy. 801, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 8:30 and 10:28 a.m. July 7 and was reported July 8.

• An incident of identity theft on South River Church Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 2 and 5:30 p.m. July 7.

• An incident of breaking and entering on Dukemont Street reportedly occurred between 1 and 1:29 p.m. July 8.

• An assault on Johnson Dairy Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred about 11:18 p.m. July 8.

• Miranda Sue Keena, 46, was charged July 8 with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill an officer, misdemeanor general child abuse and communicating threats.

• Zuquavon Rankin, 21, was charged July 8 with financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretenses.