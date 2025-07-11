High school basketball: South starts fresh Published 12:54 am Friday, July 11, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

LANDIS — South Rowan boys basketball coach Justin Pauley, who took over at midseason in 2024-25, had the interim tag removed from his job title in May by AD Chris Krieg.

After receiving that vote of confidence, Pauley guided the Raiders through a productive June.

“We’re going to be new,” Pauley said. “New players. Five new starters. A new mindset. A new attitude. New uniforms even. Our opponents may not even realize who they’re playing. Maybe we’ll sneak up on some people.”

The turnout for a program that hasn’t experienced a winning season since a 14-13 record in 2009 was encouraging.

“Fifteen to 25 kids worked out three hours a day, four days a week,” Pauley said. “Guys got better. Guys got in better shape. Overall, we had an excellent summer.”

The final scores of summer games may or may not mean anything, but it was important to Pauley that the Raiders get a taste of winning. They played in two camp sessions at UNC Charlotte, They went 3-3 in one and 2-4 in the other.

“I think we were night and day different from the team South fans have seen the last few years,” Pauley said. “We were competitive and we were in just about every game. We played some good teams. We jumped on Forest Hills and had the lead for a long time. We competed well with teams like Parkwood and Providence. We’ve cut down on our turnovers a lot, but we know we’ve got to cut them some more. and we still need to take smarter shots. But I was very pleased with the effort that I saw. I think the guys we have now are so new that they don’t know or care about what’s happened in the past. They just went out and competed. They expected to win.”

South won against Concord, getting the buckets and the stops that were needed at the end.

“I don’t know if Concord had everyone or not, but it was Concord, and winning a basketball game against Concord was a proud South Rowan moment for me,” Pauley said.

Pauley said two of the strongest teams he saw this summer are going to be county and South Piedmont Conference opponents — Carson and Salisbury.

South has gained a major addition to the program, as Pauley confirmed Brody Thomas will be enrolling at South. A rising junior, Thomas was East Rowan’s leading scorer in 2024-25 with 11.1 points per game. He tied for 10th among Rowan County’s scoring leaders.

“He’s a very good player,” Pauley said. “He constantly is on the attack, and he opens up the floor for other guys and makes all his teammates better. We didn’t have Brody for the Charlotte session where we went 2-4. With him, I like to think we would have gone 4-2.”

South is counting on talented players who have been in school, but didn’t play basketball last season, athletes such as Decorian Pharr. Pauley has high hopes for Pharr as well as several others who are making comebacks or moving up from the jayvees.

At least two of last year’s varsity reserves — Brycen Burris and Mason Long — are expected to play significant roles on South’s 2025-26 team, but based on what Pauley saw this summer, all the starters will be brand new.

A name to know is Anderson “Andy” Pauley. He’s the oldest of Pauley’s two sons. He’s 6-foot-4 and probably will add some more inches. He’s a rising freshman and could be a key player for the Raiders right away.