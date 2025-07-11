Box full of blessings: Small food pantries help offset food insecurity Published 12:10 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Sometimes, all it takes is a little effort to make a big difference.

That is the theory behind the blessing boxes, miniature food pantries scattered throughout Rowan County.

This week, the Rowan Food and Farm Network posted about blessing boxes and where to find them on its Facebook page. According to the local nonprofit, a blessing box is “a simple box that has non-perishable food items and hygiene products that is located in a public space,” and acts as a service to the community.

It is helpful to think of them like little libraries except for food and other needed items.

The boxes are filled by individuals, churches or other organizations. Passersby are encouraged to take what they need or add something they would like to share.

Rowan Food and Farm Network President Carol Schmitz-Corken explained that the organization does not build or maintain the boxes but encourages groups looking for a method of community outreach to consider creating one.

“We try to promote them and make people aware that they are out there and what to put in them,” Schmitz-Corken said. “… It is up to the organization to find someone to build them a blessing box.”

As Schmitz-Corken explained the need is as great now as it has been in years.

“Food insecurity is a problem and it is probably going to get worse before it gets better,” she said.

Rowan Food and Farm Network’s mission is to bring together public and pirate stakeholders in a partnership by supporting and promoting a robust local, sustainable food system, with the stated goals and objectives of: educating the citizens of Rowan County about healthy food choices; providing networking opportunities for vendors, consumers, farmers and community agencies; developing strategies to reduce food insecurity and increase food access in our county.

The blessing boxes are one of the most accessible ways to address the last one of those goals.

A few years ago, Jacob Oliver, who is now 19, and working as a CNA at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, turned his Eagle Scout project into multiple blessing boxes that are still being supported today.

One of them is at the Happy Roots garden in the West End Community Park. Another is in Spencer at its community garden on 2nd Street.

“People know about food pantries where they can go get food,” Oliver said. “We did a lot of food drives while I was in Boy Scouts. We would go pass out flyers. The problem with those is that they are physical buildings so there is only so much access. There are also stigmas around those.”

The beauty of the blessing boxes is that the items inside can be obtained at any time of day and convenient locations make them easier to visit than going to an actual food pantry.

For Oliver, it was a way to give back to his community.

“It is not one of those things you don’t need a lot of experience knowing about to do something good,” he said.

Happy Roots Founder and Director Ashley Honbarrier said that the box in the West End Community Park is frequently used.

“The West End’s gets utilized daily,” she said. “I have heard from many families in the neighborhood that use it for ingredients for meals or hygiene products.”

And as often as it is used, it is refilled.

“A lot of people stop by and fill it up,” Honbarrier said. “Its a great community thing. This gift has kept on giving for the community.”

During the heat of summer, it is important to remember that many items can melt or go bad quickly.

Some suggested items:

Individual boxes of cereal

Crackers

individual cups of fruit

Microwavable cups of pasta/noodles/rice/oatmeal

Juice boxes

Pouches of tuna

Individual hygiene items

Donors are advised to stay away from canned goods, anything that melts like gummies, granola bars, etc, and no fresh fruits or vegetables.

“It really is a neat way to help the community if there is a church or a school that knows they have clientele that can use (the resource), it is fairly easy to do and they come in all shapes and sizes,” Schmitz-Corken said.

According to the Rowa Food and Farm Networks flier, there are blessing boxes located at Trinity Living Center, 1416-A South Martin Luther King Avenue, Salisbury; West End Community Garden, 1110 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury; Spencer Community Garden at the corner of 2nd Street and Salisbury Avenue; Salisbury Pediatrics, 129 S. Woodson St., Salisbury; Meals on Wheels, intersection of Grove Street and West Henderson Street in Salisbury; Rockwell Elementary, 114 Link Street, Rockwell; Community Care Clinic, 315 Mocksville Ave., Suite G, Salisbury; CrossLife Church, 205 Newsome Road, Salisbury; Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Road, Salisbury.

To add to this list, please email editor@salisburypost.com so that we can update the online version to share with those interested in helping and those in need.