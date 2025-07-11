American Legion baseball: Liberty refuses to go quietly Published 11:36 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Staff report

RAMSEUR — Rowan County’s American Legion baseball team could play all summer — or could end the season as early as Saturday night at Newman Park.

Rowan gets an unexpected home game after letting one get away on Friday against Liberty at Eastern Randolph High.

Rowan took a three-run lead to the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t finish off Post 81, and with Rowan bats silent, Liberty finally won the game 6-5 with a run in the 10th.

Liberty’s victory tied the best-of-three series at 1-all, and Rowan (22-6) is in a precarious position now, as Kendal Sifford and Brant Graham, who have done the bulk of the pitching in recent weeks, threw the first two games of the series. Sifford won 11-2 on Thursday after a Wednesday rainout.

Graham (5-0) looked to be well on his way to his sixth victory in Friday’s game, throwing six strong innings, but it didn’t happen.

Liberty (10-13) scored two runs early. Starting pitcher Lucas Smith maintained that 2-0 lead until the top of the fifth.

Cam Williamson and Eli Graham got on base to start the Rowan fifth. A Gaige Scruggs sac bunt moved the runners, but also opened first base for another intentional walk to Cole Blevins, Rowan’s leader in RBIs.

Marshal Faw responded with a two-run single to tie the game. Carter Durant’s double scored Blevins and Faw for a 4-2 Rowan lead, and when Luke Ponczka knocked in Durant with a two-out hit, Rowan led 5-2.

Rowan knocked out Smith with that uprising in the fifth, but Bryson Marley relieved and started mowing down Rowan hitters.

Rowan called on Blevins for the save in the seventh. He’s only pitched a few innings this summer, but he may have the team’s strongest arm. He’s a 90 mph guy.

Blevins walked the first man in the seventh, but fanned the next. After a base hit, he got the second out on another strikeout, and Rowan was one out away from ending the game and the series. That out proved elusive. A run-scoring single by Ethan Lester made it 5-3, and Eli Holland followed with the two-run gap shot that sent the game to extra innings.

Rowan didn’t get much of anything done offensively after the fifth.

Faw (2-1) got Liberty out in the eighth and ninth, but Post 81 finally broke through for a run that was hotly disputed by Rowan coaches in the 10th.

With the bases loaded, the Liberty batter chopped a ball off the plate, and it bounced high in the air. The runners momentarily froze, then took off. The ball landed about 8 feet up the first-base line. Faw sprinted off the mound and fielded the ball and was flipping it to catcher Gaige Scruggs when the batter collided with him on his way to first base.

Bodies flew. Umpires conferred. No interference was called. The run scored. Game over.

•••

Mooresville won 9-5 against Randolph in the opener of their series, but Mooresville used a relief pitcher who hadn’t had the days of rest required by the Legion pitch-count rules.

Randolph protested. The protest was upheld.

The game was restarted in the sixth on Friday. Mooresville won 9-6.

But Randolph County won 12-4 in Friday’s regularly scheduled game, so that series is 1-all.

The Davidson County Hawgs beat Union County 7-6 in nine innings on Friday to even that series.

High Point pounded Queen City 16-3 in a run-rule game and took a 1-0 lead in that series.