Two charged in animal abandonment case Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Two people who rented a home on Trexler Road have been charged, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, with felony animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal.

According to reports, at about 9 a.m. on July 6 a sheriff’s deputy visited the rental property to investigate a property damage complaint from the owner/landlord of the mobile home that previous tenants had vacated. When the landlord went to examine the property, they found a dog inside that had reportedly been abandoned by the renters, identified as Quinncy and Melissa Moss.

The landlord and his wife told deputies they found the dog inside a kennel inside the house, and the dog was emaciated and covered in urine and feces and was barely breathing. The couple removed the dog from the kennel and gave it water, and deputies noted the dog was weak and had sores on its elbows and knees. They noted as well that the crate did not appear to be large enough for the dog, and it seemed the dog had been in the crate for some time.

Reports say deputies contacted animal control, and advised them of the dog and the situation, but no one from animal control responded to take the dog. Since they did not respond, the landlord’s wife decided to take the dog home and care for it.

In applying for warrants for Quinncy and Melissa Moss, deputies learned Melissa’s actual last name is Gossett.

Once the warrants were obtained, deputies were able to locate the vehicle that the pair were traveling in and stop the car. The two were taken into custody and both were charged with felony animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal.

Quinncy was placed in jail on $2,500 secured bond, and Melissa was released on a written promise to appear in court.

The woman who took the dog in to care for it has since reached out to let deputies know that she took the dog to the vet, where the animal was admitted for a 48-hour observation for acute renal failure and intestinal parasites.