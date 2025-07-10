Salisbury Citizens Academy applications open Published 12:04 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury has opened applications for the the 2025 Citizens Academy, a free, 10-week program designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at how local government works.

This year’s academy will be held every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 4 and concluding with a graduation ceremony on Oct. 30.

Each week, participants will meet at various city facilities for interactive, hands-on experiences with city staff. Whether it’s exploring how the city budget is developed with the finance department, using a thermal imaging camera at the fire department, or participating in activities with parks and recreation, participants will gain insight into the work that keeps Salisbury running. Dinner will be provided at each session.

The Citizens Academy is open to the public, but class size is limited to 20 participants. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and priority will be given to Salisbury residents.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, July 7, through Friday, July 25. To apply, go to www.salisburync.gov/citizensacademy, contact Kelly Baker at 704-638-5233, or email kbake@salisburync.gov.