Rowan County Animal Services to offer rabies vaccines Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — Rowan County Animal Services will begin offering rabies vaccinations to local residents on Tuesday.

The new service was approved as part of the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget and allowed for a $10 fee for rabies vaccines.

The service will officially begin at the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 160 Adoption Way, Salisbury. The vaccinations are only available to residents of Rowan County.

“Keeping your pets up-to-date isn’t just required by law — it’s the best way to keep them (and our community) safe and healthy,” wrote the department in its news release

Call the shelter at 704-216-7768 to schedule an appointment and take advantage of the new program.

While the program was already approved and in the works, the opening does come soon after the county confirmed that a fox was found to have tested positive for rabies in Salisbury. The fox was found near the intersection of Old Concord Road and South Arlington Street.

“It’s possible this fox had contact with local cats, so please be extra cautious. Our officers are canvassing the area.

“Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines and keep them safely confined to help protect them. If you see wildlife acting strangely, stay away and call Animal Enforcement immediately,” wrote the department.