Rowan-Cabarrus celebrates student leadership, achievement: Honorees recognized for their impact, service and contributions across campus Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is celebrating a year of student leadership and achievement, with students making a meaningful impact in classrooms, across campuses and their communities. From student government and peer outreach to service projects and academic organizations, students embraced opportunities to lead and grow.

“Student leaders bring energy and purpose to this campus.” said Dr. Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of student success services. “They help create the kind of student life that invites others to get involved. By encouraging participation and connection, they drive student engagement forward.”

The 2024-2025 Student Government Association Executive Board helped guide campus initiatives and amplify student voices. Members included President Rikayla Walton, Vice President Kayleen De La Cruz, Secretary and Treasurer Charlie Young, Membership Officer Iris R. Urbina and public information officers Jalil Agovic and Alice “Nicky” Robinson.

“Student leadership has the power to shape a more connected and supportive campus,” said Rikayla Walton, 2024-2025 student government association president and 2025 graduate. “This year was meaningful because we worked together to create opportunities and lift each other up. It’s been an honor to lead alongside such passionate students.”

Student Life and Leadership hosted its 19th Annual Student Leadership Awards Celebration in April to honor the efforts of the college’s student leaders. During the event, Alice “Nicky” Robinson received the Silver Leadership Award, Jalil Agovic received the Golden Leadership Award, Diana J. Cruz Monroy was honored with the Community Service Award and Anushka Kagade received the Eddie H. Myers Leadership Award. Amanda Brown was also honored this year with an Outstanding Student Award for her academic achievement, leadership and commitment to student success.

In addition to student government, other students were recognized for their contributions to campus life and engagement. Student Ambassadors played a key role in supporting recruitment, orientation and college events. This year’s Ambassadors included Kylie Baucom, Bradley Davis, Gaoxung Lor, Destiny McPherson, Adriel Miller, Claire Rheinecker and Kaitlyn Vanderburg. The college also recognized 27 students who participated in the Federal Work-Study program, gaining valuable professional experience across campus while maintaining strong academic performance.

During the college’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 16, Rowan-Cabarrus also recognized its 2024-2025 Student Excellence Award recipients. Talia Perry received the 2024-2025 N.C. Community College System Academic Excellence Award, given to one student from each of the state’s 58 community colleges for outstanding academic performance. Rikayla Walton was named the Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee, which honors a student who exemplifies the belief in helping individuals reach their full potential. Jalil Agovic was selected as the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award nominee, which recognizes exceptional leadership and service. Finalists for the Student Excellence Awards included Shandra Falks, Ashley Goodrich, Nena Jacobs-Dearth, Candice Kay Bennett, Valerie Prude, James Ray Long, Calynn Taylor and Aniya Nycole Williams.

Students also earned recognition beyond campus this year. Kayleen De La Cruz received the Outstanding Community Service Award at the 2025 North Carolina Comprehensive Community College Student Government Association Spring Conference in March. Charlie Young was named to the national ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll, and Kylie Baucom received the 2025 Outstanding eLearning Student Award from the American Association of Community Colleges’ Instructional Technology Council.

“Throughout the year, students have continued to take initiative and find ways to lead on campus and beyond,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Their leadership has encouraged others to step forward and grow. I know they continue to lead with that same purpose wherever they go.”

Rowan-Cabarrus continues to be shaped by the leadership and involvement of its students. Through events, peer support and service, the Student Life and Leadership department offers opportunities for students to engage in the college community and create meaningful experiences that support both personal growth and a supportive campus environment.