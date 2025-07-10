RCDP breakfast to focus on “Making Good Trouble” Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Democrats are holding their monthly breakfast on July 12 at 10 a.m., with the theme for July being “Making Good Trouble.”

The event will be held at the party headquarters, 1504 W. Innes St., Salisbury.

Geoffrey Hoy, chair of the Rowan County Democratic Party, will present a talk titled “Making Good Trouble,” applying the challenge of civil rights leader John Lewis to today.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Being a registered Democrat is not required to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a dish for the potluck and to bring a non-perishable food item (can or box) for Rowan Helping Ministries, whose pantry is running low.

Doors open for the breakfast at 9:45 a.m.