Prayer vigil planned for immigrant safety Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SALISBURY — Local faith leaders are invited to a prayer vigil on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. that is being devoted to the safety of immigrants in our community. The event will be held in front of the Rowan County Administration Building, 130 W. Innes St., Salisbury.

Organizers Citizens Concerned for Immigrant Safety have invited faith leaders to participate in brief remarks and a prayer in their respective faith traditions as part of their concern for immigrant safety.

“This is a permitted, nonpartisan event and will be a peaceful gathering of residents concerned that all people who live in our community are treated with respect and if arrested be granted their right of habeas corpus,” wrote the organization in a release.