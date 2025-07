Paw Pals — July 10 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Cat: George (A145589)

Stray

Male

2 years old

Been at the shelter since June 25

George takes a minute to warm up to you but once he does he is precious!

Dog: Maude (A145717)

Stray

Female

Three years old

Been at the shelter since July 7

Very sweet, loving, playful baby!