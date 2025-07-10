Man shot by police following incident in Spencer identified Published 2:43 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

SPENCER — The man shot and killed by an East Spencer police officer on July 8 has been identified as Jesse Duane Soderstrom, according to Chad Flowers, public information director of the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Details of the incident have still not been released as the investigation into the shooting remains active.

Soderstrom apparently crashed his vehicle on Charles Street Tuesday evening about 7 p.m. directly across from the North Rowan Elementary School. No one was injured in the accident, and fire and EMS initially responded to the call.

At some point, law enforcement became involved and Soderstrom was shot by an officer from East Spencer.

The details of what happened in between the crash and the shooting remain undisclosed, and the officer remains on administrative leave until an internal review has been completed, according to East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell.

Flowers did say he anticipates his department will be able to release the name of the officer next week once he has been interviewed.

This story continues to be ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.