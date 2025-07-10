Letter: What a treat Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Kudos to the Faith Academy Band, Director Jon Kirk and budding journalist Caroline Fout! What a treat to read the article in Tuesday’s Salisbury Post about this musical program and the excitement that Director Kirk is instilling in the youth of our community. It is very impressive that these young musicians were already “marching band ready” for this year’s parade in Faith. In the photo, the band members look so proud and confident, displaying beautiful marching formation which takes a lot of practice and self-control.

Equally impressive to me is the fact that this beautifully written article was submitted by a rising sixth grader, Caroline Fout, who is working on a journalism merit badge in her scouting program. Well done, Caroline! Your article deserves an A+ rating! Keep up the good work…I would love to see more articles like yours from our young people in the Salisbury Post.

— Rosemary Agner Wood

Salisbury